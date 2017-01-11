Alexander Ovechkin Records 1,000th Point in Typical Ovechkin Fashion

Alexander Ovechkin has a flair for the dramatic.

Aside from Wednesday’s game between the Capitals and the Penguins holding big implications in the Eastern Conference standings, Alexander Ovechkin entered just one point shy of the 1,000-point mark. The Great Eight wasted no time, scoring a goal before some fans were even in their seats.

Just 35 seconds into the game, Ovechkin took a pass from Nicklas Backstrom and made a sweet move to get a shooting lane between two Pittsburgh defenders. Marc-Andre Fleury had no chance to stop the puck. T.J. Oshie made the first pass to Backstrom to get the play started.

One had to think that Ovechkin would be fired up to take on Sidney Crosby and the rival Penguins. He’s never been afraid of the big moment, and certainly didn’t back down when it presented itself early on Wednesday.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 20th of the season and second in two games. It was also the 545th of his career, putting him past the great Maurice “Rocket” Richard.

Check out Alex’s sweet goal below.

The early goal gave the Capitals an early lead in the important game at Verizon Center.

This article originally appeared on