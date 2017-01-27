Alexander Ovechkin Named Among 100 Greatest NHL Players

Alexander Ovechkin has been named among the best in NHL history.

When the NHL revealed its top 100 players of all-time Friday night as past of All-Star Weekend, of course, Alexander Ovechkin was on the list. The superstar winger has been in Washington since the 2005-06 season and has always been one of the most prolific scorers around since joining the league.

The Great Eight is one of just six active players named to the NHL 100. Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, and Patrick Kane are the others.

Ovehckin currently sits with 548 career goals and 1,011 total points. He holds over 10 team records to go with several NHL records. He also has the most goals be a Russian-born player and has a trophy case full of NHL awards.

He’s won the Hart Trophy three times, the Art Ross Trophy once, the Pearson Award three times, the Calder Trophy during his rookie year, and the Rocket Richard Trophy six times, among others.

Alex Ovechkin up on stage being named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players. #NHL100 #Gr8 pic.twitter.com/1hh5j6dfva — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 28, 2017

Along with Ovi, longtime Cap Mike Gartner was also named among the group.

Gartner was drafted by fourth overall in 1979 by the Caps. He played part of 10 seasons in Washington and has his number 11 retired into the rafters of the Verizon Center. He holds several Capitals records, including the longest point streak.

He finished his illustrious career with 708 goals.

Other players named to the NHL 100 who spent time in Washington are Scott Stevens, Sergei Federov, Adam Oates, and Jaromir Jagr.

