Alexander Ovechkin Looks to Reach a Career Milestone Versus Pittsburgh

Alexander Ovechkin can reach a major career milestone Wednesday night at home against Pittsburgh.

When thinking of the best hockey players currently in the game, Alexander Ovechkin’s name will almost always come up. He’s been a star in the league for a decade and is closing in on a major career milestone.

The Russian needs just one point to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Ovechkin would likely love nothing more than to record that point against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, a team that’s been his postseason nemesis for a number of years.

Throughout his history, despite Washington’s failures, Ovechkin himself has played very well against the Penguins. In 46 games he has 28 goals and 19 assists.

Ovechkin enters Wednesday’s game with 19 goals and 14 assists on the season. He has 10 points in the last nine games and is coming off a three-point performance against the Canadiens Monday night. During that game, Ovechkin moved to 30th on the all-time goals list. He scored his 544th career goal and ironically is now tied with Montreal’s own Maurice “Rocket” Richard.

Against Pittsburgh, Ovechkin will try to become just the sixth active player to amass at least 1,000 points in his career. Former Penguin and Capital Jaromir Jagr leads all active players with 1,893 career points.

While Ovechkin will try to reach the milestone Wednesday night, his team has a much bigger goal in mind. The Capitals are on a six-game winning streak and are currently tied with the Penguins for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Based on his proven track record of shining bright in big moments, don’t be surprised to see Ovechkin pick up a point or two and ignite the Verizon Center crowd against the Penguins Wednesday night.

