Alex Ovechkin scored his 1000th point in perfect fashion

Alex Ovechkin headed into Wednesday night’s Capitals-Penguins game needing just one point to hit the 1,000 mark for his career. It did not take him long to get there.

Ovechkin needed just 35 seconds to get on the scoreboard, and he did so in impressive fashion: The Caps’ forward carried the puck down the wing and used a slick move to cut inside the dot before sniping on Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The highlight-worthy goal seemed like a very fitting way for Ovechkin to reach the four-digit club.

With the tally — his 545th — Ovechkin also moves into sole possession of 29th place on the all-time goals, passing Maurice “Rocket” Richard. The 31-year-old Russian needed just 880 career games to reach the milestone and becomes the first player to join the 1,000-point club with every point coming in the 21st century.

THERE IT IS!!! FIRST SHOT OF THE GAME!!! #Ovech1Kin!!! pic.twitter.com/IOnbmjUsR6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 12, 2017

You can certainly make an argument that Ovi is the greatest scorer the league has seen since Wayne Gretzky, so hockey fans should appreciate his incredible talents while they’re still throttling. Thankfully, he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.