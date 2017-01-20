Alex Ovechkin Passes NHL Legend on All-Time Points List

Alex Ovechkin continues to move up the all-time career points list.

With two assists in Washington’s win over the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Alex Ovechkin continued to move up the NHL’s all-time points list. He currently sits in 82nd place all-time with 1,007 career points. Ovechkin jumped Lanny MacDonald, who recorded 1,006 career points.

MacDonald is an NHL legend and was arguably the most popular player in the game during his career. His trademark red mustache and curly hair, paired with his big personality, made him a fan favorite nearly everywhere he went.

Remembered mostly for his time with the Calgary Flames, MacDonald played 16 years in the NHL. Prior to playing with the Flames he had stops with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Rockies.

MacDonald still holds the Calgary team record with 66 goals scored in one season. He ended his career in the best way possible — winning the Stanley Cup during the 1988-89 season.

While Ovechkin would want the Stanley Cup over individual awards, the recognition is nice. He already has the Calder Trophy, the Art Ross, Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy, and the “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

Since entering the league in 2005 and scoring 52 goals during his rookie campaign, Ovi has long been considered one of the top players in the league.

Ovechkin currently has 546 goals to go with 461 helpers. With no signs of slowing down, Ovechkin should continue to climb the list and supplant his name in the NHL record books.

