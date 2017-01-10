AHL Weekly Roundup: Warsofsky, Abbott, All-Star Classic

AHL Weekly Roundup: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin David Warsofsky Was Selected As the AHL’s Player of the Week, Spencer Abbot Tells His Story to the NHL and Chicago Blackhawks, the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Roster Announced and More!

Welcome to the AHL weekly roundup. Here you’ll find the weekly headlines, matchups and standings for your favorite NHL affiliate teams. Catch up with the weekly happenings of the American Hockey League world.

The AHL had a few big games on the schedule within the last week. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the Stockton Heat (CAL) shut out the Milwaukee Admirals (NSH) 4-0. On Sunday, the Providence Bruins (BOS) shut out the Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) topped the Hershey Bears (WSH) 6-5 in overtime.

The Outdoor Classic took place on Saturday and the Ontario Reign (LAK) and the Bakersfield Condors (EDM) faced off in a very rainy outdoor match. The Classic ended with a Condors 3-2 victory after overtime.

AHL Weekly Headlines

David Warsofsky Named AHL’s Player of the Week

David Warsofsky of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been titled this week’s ‘AHL Player of the Week.’ Warsofsky helped lead the Penguins to four consecutive wins with two goals, five assists and a plus-minus of +6. [TheAHL.com]

NY Rangers Have Solid Talent Feeder in Hartford Wolf Pack

The Rangers are receiving praise for the talent produced in their AHL affiliate team, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Hartford’s systems have created talents who have been very helpful to the Rangers, including Marek Hrivik and Nicklas Jensen. [New York Post]

A Rainy AHL Outdoor Classic

A heavy downfall of rain created on-ice puddles for the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors during the Outdoor Classic on Saturday. Regardless, the game continues and the Condors took the OT victory. [CBC Sports]

AHL Makes Statement for Milt Schmidt

The AHL makes a statement in honor of Milt Schmidt, the last surviving player from the AHL’s inaugural season 80 years ago and Hockey Hall of Famer. Schmidt was 98 years old and was a huge player in the Boston Bruins organization. [TheAHL.com]

Spencer Abbott’s NHL Journey

Rockford IceHogs’ Spencer Abbott tells the story of his NHL journey and his path to the Chicago Blackhawks. [Chicago Tribune]

Milwaukee Admirals Flourish in New Home

The Milwaukee Admirals were apprehensive when leaving their previous home arena to start fresh somewhere new but received a better fate. The Admirals are flourishing in their new home and it has been a good turning point for the team. [Journal Sentinel]

AHL Announces 2017 All-Star Classic Rosters

See the AHL All-Stars who will take the ice for the AHL’s 2017 All-Star Classic. Similar to the NHL All-Star Game, the AHL’s All-Star Classic honors the top players through their league. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Weekly Division Leaders Update

Atlantic Division: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with .757 PCT.

North Division: Syracuse Crunch with .636 PCT.

Central Division: Grand Rapids Griffins with .691 PCT.

Pacific Division: Ontario Reign with .690 PCT.

This article originally appeared on