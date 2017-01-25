AHL Weekly: Richard Bachman, Ryan Carpenter, All-Star Classic

AHL Weekly: Utica Comet Richard Bachman Named AHL Player of the Week, Ryan Carpenter Making Bid to Stay With Sharks, the AHL All-Star Classic Quickly Approaching And More!

Welcome to the AHL weekly roundup. Here you’ll find the weekly headlines, matchups and standings for your favorite NHL affiliate teams. Catch up with the weekly happenings of the American Hockey League world.

The AHL had a few good games on the schedule the past week. On Jan. 22 the Chicago Wolves (STL) toppled the Milwaukee Admirals (NSH) in a 5-1 win while the Hershey Bears (WSH) also squashed the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHI) 5-1.

On Jan. 20 the Toronto Marlies beat the Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) 7-4 and the Texas Stars (DAL) beat out the Iowa Wild (MIN) 3-2 in OT. The Manitoba Moose (WPG) also shut out the Antonio Rampage (COL) 2-0 and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms topped the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) 5-3.

AHL Weekly Headlines

Utica Comet Richard Bachman Named AHL Player of the Week

Utica Comet (VAN) goalie Richard Bachman has been named the AHL’s player of the week. Bachman, in his last three games, only allowed three of 81 shots in Utica’s last three wins over their North Division rivals. [TheAHL.com]

LA Kings and Chicago Blackhawks Strike a Trade

The LA Kings acquired Cam Schilling from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Michael Latta. It is expected that Schilling will report to the Ontario Reign and that Latta will report to the Rockford IceHogs. [TheAHL.com]

Ryan Carpenter Making Campaign to Stick With Sharks

The AHL’s Ryan Carpenter has been finding opportunity in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks. The forward isn’t looking ahead as he takes the ice with every NHL opportunity and just wants to focus on the good play he wants to continue giving the team. [The Mercury News]

Jared Coreau Turning Around His Career With Detroit Red Wings

Jared Coreau has been stepping up as of late for the Detroit Red Wings despite early season struggles. Coreau has risen to the challenge in Detroit’s time of need and is doing his best to keep the team’s play alive. [NHL.com]

Baseball All-Star Adam Jones Develops Love For San Diego Gulls

Baseball All-Star Adam Jones, who has proved his baseball talent with five All-Star appearances and four Gold Gloves with the Baltimore Orioles, has found a love for hockey. Jones has recently fallen in love with hockey and his hometown AHL team, the San Diego Gulls (ANA). [San Diego Union Tribune]

Four New Names Added to AHL All-Star Classic Roster

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin David Warsofsky, Chicago Wolf Vince Dunn, Ontario Reign goalie Jack Campbell and Texas Star Matej Stransky will each join their respective division’s roster for the AHL All-Star Classic this weekend. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Weekly Division Leaders Update

Atlantic Division: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with .750 PCT.

North Division: Syracuse Crunch with .600 PCT.

Central Division: Grand Rapids Griffins with .713 PCT.

Pacific Division: Ontario Reign with .667 PCT.

