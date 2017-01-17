AHL Weekly: Christian Fischer, Mike McKenna, Tucson Roadrunners

AHL Weekly Roundup: Tuscon Roadrunner Christian Fischer is Voted AHL Player of the Week, Fan-Favorite Mike McKenna is an AHL Staple, the Tuscon Roadrunners Are Off to A Promising Start and More!

Welcome to the AHL weekly roundup. Here you’ll find the weekly headlines, matchups and standings for your favorite NHL affiliate teams. Catch up with the weekly happenings of the American Hockey League world.

The AHL had a few big games within the past week. On Monday, Jan. 16, the San Jose Barracuda (SJS) sunk the Bakersfield Condors (EDM) 7-1, the Syracuse Crunch (TBL) topped the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins (PIT) 4-1 and the Texas Stars (DAL) beat out the San Antonio Rampage (COL) 4-3 in OT.

On Friday, Jan 13, the Grand Rapids Griffins (DET) shut out the Milwaukee Admirals (NSH) 3-0, the Charlotte Checkers (CAR) beat the Cleveland Monsters (CBJ) 3-2 in a shootout and the Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) topped the St.John’s IceCaps (MTL) 2-1 in OT.

AHL Weekly Headlines

Tuscon Roadrunner Christian Fischer Named AHL Player of the Week

Tuscon Roadrunners forward Christian Fischer has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week. Fischer racked up three goals and four assists, with a +5 plus/minus, in three games. Fischer was the leader in the Roadrunners’ 3-0-0 record this past week. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Goaltender Juuse Saros Earning Trust of Nashville Predators in NHL

Juuse Saros has accomplished many victories in the AHL and, most recently, the AHL All-Star has been earning the trust of the Nashville Predators. Nashville has demonstrated their confidence in the goaltender and he has been giving them his all. [The Tennessean]

NY Rangers Extend Wolf Pack Agreement With Spectra

The New York Rangers have extended their agreement with Spectra, the providers of Venue Management for XL Center, home of the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack will continue to play home games at the venue through the 2017-18 season. [TheAHL.com]

Fan-Favorite Springfield Thunderbird Mike McKenna is AHL Fixture

Springfield Thunderbirds (FLA) goaltender Mike McKenna is a fan-favorite and AHL fixture for a reason. The goalie loves the game now just as much as he did when he started playing and he will always see the wonders behind the game. [TheAHL.com]

AHL All-Star Classic Lands TV Deal to Reach Over 100M Homes

The AHL All-Star Classic is hitting televisions throughout Canada and the United States. The game will be streamed on TV for fans to watch. See what channel you can catch the All-Star Classic on. [TheAHL.com]

Tuscon Roadrunners Are Off To A Good Start in Tuscon

The Roadrunners (ARI) are off to a promising start in their first season in Tuscon. Though the team’s NHL affiliate, the Arizona Coyotes, haven’t been hitting it off this season, the Roadrunners are determined to have a promising season. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Weekly Division Leaders Update

Atlantic Division: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with .756 PCT.

North Division: Syracuse Crunch with .635 PCT.

Central Division: Grand Rapids Griffins with .689 PCT.

Pacific Division: Ontario Reign with .667 PCT.

