After avoiding suspension, Marchand lifts Bruins past Pens (Jan 26, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Brad Marchand scored two second-period goals after avoiding a suspension by the NHL earlier in the day, lifting the Boston Bruins past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Thursday night.

Despite multiple past on-ice transgressions, Marchand was fined $10,000 and not ordered by the league to sit out any games for slew-footing Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on Jan. 24.

Riley Nash and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who won consecutive games for only the third time in their last 36 games.

Justin Schultz and Phil Kessel gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead after the first period. Patric Hornqvist scored midway through the third period to cut Pittsburgh’s deficit to 4-3, but the Penguins couldn’t get the equalizer.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston, who avoided being swept in the season series and is unbeaten in its last six home games against the Penguins. Matt Murray made 33 saves for the Penguins.