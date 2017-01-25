A Closer Look At Anaheim Ducks All-Stars Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler

As the NHL approaches one of its biggest showcases; The All-Star Game, the Anaheim Ducks will be represented at the game by Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler.

Both Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler have been two of many highlights in the Pre All-Star half of the 2016-17 season. They are among the top 6 in points on the team, both are on pace to have solid or banner season, and are being rewarded with a ticket to the All-Star festivities.

Cam Fowler:

What a breakthrough season it has been for the 12th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft (10 Goals – 16 Assists = 26 Points). This is his 7th year in the league since starting his career as a 19-year old in the 2010-11 campaign.

In his first 3 years:

195 games

16 Goals

64 Assists

80 points

a -57 in +/- rating

Cam Fowler’s 1st 3 seasons broken down year-by-year:

10 goal, 30 assist = 40 point season, -25 in his rookie season.

5 Goals, 24 Assists = 29 points in his 2nd year with a +/- rating of -28.

1 goal,10 assists = 11 point, -4 3rd year in 2012-13.

That’s how the -57 in +/- was compiled.

This told you that while offensively he was OK it was on the defensive end where he was struggling.

Since 2013:

During the 2013-14 season, we’ve seen the maturation of Cam Fowler take place. How big of an improvement has taken place in the past 4 years? The numbers show:

28 Goals (+12 after his 1st 3 years)

96 Assists (+32 from his 1st 3 years)

124 points (+44 from his 1st 3 years)

a +13 +/- Rating

He’s been a vastly improved player with several things contributing to result of the Cam Fowler being watched today.

The Factors behind Cam Fowler’s Improved play:

Experience – Fowler now a 7-year veteran who’s endure the growing pains that a young player has to go through in the NHL.

Practice – This seems like a “duh!” thing but it can’t be overlooked. Every player that takes time to improve their skills by watching film, watching film and having the veterans that he played with to show him the on-ice and off-ice ropes can go a long way for a young player.

Confidence – He’s playing with a lot of it now that he knows what kind of player he knows he can be.

All these thing put together equals a player that has blossomed into the player he is today.

Ryan Kesler:

Fans all remember June 27, 2014. The date when Vancouver traded him and a 3rd round pick in 2015 NHL Draft to the Anaheim Ducks for Nick Bonino, Luca Sbisa and a couple of picks.

While in Vancouver, Ryan Kesler spent 10 seasons with the Canucks in which he compiled a resume of;

In 655 games in Vancouver:

182 goals, 211 assists = 393 points, a +25 in +/-. This averages to around; 18 goals/21 assists = 39 points in those 10 years.

Kesler placed in the Top-10 of the Selke race in four of his 10 years, winning the award in 2010-11 – it also turns out to be his only appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. (a 7-game series loss to The Bruins).

He also brought 57 games of playoff experience with him.

Ryan Kesler in Ducks Colors:

Since donning the Anaheim Ducks attire in 2014, Ryan Kesler has now been a Duck for 3 years now (Working on his 3rd year this year).

210 Games

59 Goals

80 Assists

134 Points

a +11 in +/-.

The three year Anaheim averages are: 19 goals/26 assists = 44 points.

The Livonia native finished Top-10 in the Selke race each of the last two years and figured to finish in the Top-10 again if not win it this year. He also dons one of the two alternate captains.

He is the leading scorer for the Ducks with 18G/21A – 39, almost on point with the averages. Cam Fowler with his line of 10 Goals – 16 Assists = 26 Points is 6th on the team in scoring.

So as the All-Star fun in Los Angeles gets underway this weekend, Anaheim will have a part of the fun. Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler will be part of the festivities and Ducks fans will enjoy every second of it.

