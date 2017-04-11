2018 Winter Olympics: NHL Players Will Not Attend

Winter Olympics: NHL players will not attend, big deal! It’s not ideal for the NHL schedule and puts a lot of stress on the players competing in the Olympics, transitioning back into regular season play to make a push for the playoffs.

Enough complaining about the 2018 Winter Olympics, does it affect you? No. So move on with Gary Bettman’s decision. Love him or hate him he makes a good point as to why NHL players will not compete in the Olympics. Oh, it’s a great way to display each country’s talent, give me a break. We all know who will win the gold, Canada, like they always do. It’s for the players, to represent their country and connect with players around the world. It’s not like there won’t be another Olympics relax.

If NHL players were to play in the Olympics the season would have to come to an abrupt halt in February. Right around the same time as the All-Star game, would players opt out of the All-Star game to rest for the Olympics, if so then the All-Star game would be accompanied by players like Radko Gudas? February also marks the midway point of the season, with just two months of regular season play left. Players will be risking their NHL teams playoff hopes, for a week of the Olympics. We’ve seen players get hurt during Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics and burden their teams remainder of the regular season. Lastly, putting the NHL on hold during February will just extend the season longer than it already is. Plenty of fans complained about how compressed the NHL schedule was this year, well it would be even more compressed with the Olympics.

Oh, and players who say they will compete no matter what the NHL decides, are speaking out of frustration. I’m sure no NHL player will want to jeopardize his future with the NHL and his NHL team just to compete in a week of Olympic play.

As much as the Olympics is fun and competitive to watch, as one cheers on their nation with pride and enthusiasm. Think about how awesome it is going to watch future NHL players, prospects, college players compete on the Olympic stage, that to me personally is just as good if not better. As we can watch our youth, develop, compete and possibly win a gold medal would be incredible. It would be like a replication of the 1980’s Miracle On Ice.

