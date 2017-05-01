2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers; It’s Time to Panic, But Not Panic

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: A two-goal blown lead to lose in double overtime is a dagger in the heart of many fans and even players. It’s time to panic but not panic, Ranger fan.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: After blowing a two-goal lead in the third period with eight minutes, to go onto double overtime and lose to go down 2-0 in the series. Might be a sign for Ranger fans to panic. Go ahead panic, throw out ridiculous remarks as to why they lost, start degrading every player on the team, it’s completely natural. Remain optimistic though, somehow, some way, dig deep down inside you and remain faithful. It’s to time panic but not panic, let me explain. We’ve seen way worse scenarios, the Bruins came back in 2013 to the Maple Leafs, 2010 Flyers came back 3-0 against the Bruins, 2015 Rangers came back 3-1 to Washington. A 2-0 series lead is nothing to be weary about. BUT the thing to be concerned with is how bad this Rangers defense is.

If there is one thing that can hold back this team it would most certainly without any argument needed, be this defense. Despite Ryan McDonagh and Brady Skjei who have been sturdy, with the exception of Dan Girardi who has been playing a lot better than last year. Besides those three, Nick Holden looks about as good as a traffic cone out there, Marc Staal every time he touches the puck you’re guaranteed at least one awful turnover or laying on his knees to “block” a shot. Branden Smith, honestly he has not been awful but you never really know what this guy, he’s not consistent and someone you can’t be confident in. And the best part yet, Nick Holden and Marc Staal play together on the same defensive pairing, that’s basically like saying to the other team “yeah sure, maintain offensive pressure for a minute or so, while we slide around on our chest, or ice the puck so we can’t change, have all the scoring chances.” How many times do these two need to give away the puck in the defensive zone, make an awful blue line read or get caught behind the play until they get split up?

Now I’m not saying this is the reason New York is down 2-0, but I am saying it’s the reason they are down 2-0. Literally though, the double-overtime loss Saturday night is 100% credited to Nick Holden’s abysmal of a read to pinch and keep the puck in, as it gets chipped right past him to go on a 2-on-1 against, guess who? Yup Marc Staal now there was not much Staal could have done well because it’s Staal. But with three Rangers back checking, maybe take the shooter and let Stepan take the open guy, nope Staal, OF COURSE, lays down allowing Pageau with a no brainer shot situation.

If this defense continues to perform at this type of caliber it is going to be a bumpy road for the New York Rangers. Although heading back to the Garden for two games is a bright side, the Rangers are only down 2-0, the series is far from over, their offense has been much better, they threw a lot of pucks to the net the last two games and have had solid scoring opportunities. So it’s time to panic but not panic Ranger fans. Dig deep down inside you and remain faithful.

