2017 NHL All-Star Game: Rosters announced

Here are the full rosters for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game has a lot of hype to live up to. Last year, the event was held in Nashville. John Scott won over the hearts of everyone and even got to playfully punch Patrick Kane in the face in the process. However, with 2017 being the NHL’s centennial year, one can be sure this year’s All-Star Game will be unforgettable.

NHL.com has released the initial rosters for each division. Each roster consists of six forwards, three defensemen, and two goaltenders. Every team is represented by at least one player to give each fanbase an incentive to tune in. Here are the initial rosters, separated by division.

Metropolitan Division

Forwards: Sidney Crosby (captain), Alex Ovechkin, John Tavares, Taylor Hall, Wayne Simmonds, Evgeni Malkin

Defensemen: Ryan McDonagh, Seth Jones, Justin Faulk

Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky, Braden Holtby

Atlantic Division

Forwards: Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, Brad Marchand, Frans Nielsen, Kyle Okposo, Vincent Trocheck

Defensemen: Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman, Shea Weber

Goalies: Carey Price (captain), Tuukka Rask

Central Division

Forwards: Patrick Kane, Tyler Seguin, Nathan MacKinnon, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jonathan Toews, Patrik Laine

Defensemen: P.K. Subban (captain), Ryan Suter, Duncan Keith

Goalies: Devan Dubnyk, Corey Crawford

Pacific Division

Forwards: Connor McDavid (captain), Joe Pavelski, Johnny Gaudreau, Jeff Carter, Bo Horvat, Ryan Kesler, Cam Fowler

Defensemen: Brent Burns, Drew Doughty

Goalies: Cam Talbot, Mike Smith

Players cannot miss the All-Star game unless they are on the injured reserve list. If a player misses the event, they are suspended for one game. This happened to Ovechkin and Jonathan Toews last season. However, replacements will be added if players can’t attend.

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be held the weekend of Jan. 29. While the three-on-three tournament takes place on Sunday, on Saturday Jan. 28, the All-Star Skills Competition will take place. Also, members of the top 100 NHL players of all-time will be honored at some point during the weekend.

