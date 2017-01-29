2017 NHL All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Info, And More

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Nikita Kucherov have made their way to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to take part in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

The National Hockey League has reached the point in the season where the pause button has been hit, and a handful of players have the opportunity to make their way to a single location where their skills are tested against one another and they have an opportunity to have some good, old-fashioned fun.

The Tampa Bay Lightning may not have had the greatest send-off in the world, but for the next 24 hours, Lightning fans will have an opportunity to put that all behind them as they watch Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Nikita Kucherov participate in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

While neither of them got top honors at the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, both Kucherov and Hedman has some pretty amazing showings. Given the fact this is the first trip to the competition for both players, we’d say they’ve had a pretty successful run thus far.

The amazing part is, the Skills Competition was only the beginning of the fun and excitement. Later this afternoon, Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov will take their place among their Atlantic Division teammates as they take on the Metropolitan Division. The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of the Central and Pacific Division game in the Championship Game.

Unlike Saturday night’s festivities, things are getting off to a much earlier start. Coverage of the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will start at 3:30 p.m.

Also changing from the previous day is the channel in which the festivities will be broadcast. In lieu of NBC Sports, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be broadcast on NBC.

While we wait for everything to kick into high gear, let’s take a quick look at all the information you’ll need to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action as Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov represent the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

Event: 2017 NHL All-Star Game

Venue: Staples Center

Location: Los Angeles, California

Date: Sunday, January 29th

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

The Tampa Bay Lightning has been having a tough time as of late. Maybe, just maybe, the All-Star break will give some of the Lightning’s injured players time to properly heal and some of the players who have been playing with nagging and unspoken injuries time to rest their bodies. Until then, let’s enjoy the festivities.

This article originally appeared on