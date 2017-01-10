2017 NHL All-Star Game: 5 biggest snubs

Who are the five biggest snubs from the 2017 NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL has recently released the full division rosters for the All-Star Game. With only 11 players selected per division, this leads to some obvious snubs. Another factor in players getting left out is the rule dictating each team must have at least one All-Star representative. It’s a flawed system, perhaps one the NHL should investigate to ensure the best players get to go in the future.

For the most part, the league did fairly well in selecting the rosters. And the fans nailed the captains, with P.K. Subban being the most questionable choice. Even then, it’s hard to deny Subban is one of the league’s brightest stars, so his inclusion is justifiable. Plus, you can’t really fault the fans for wanting to see what he does in this year’s Shootout Challenge.

Perhaps fans should be more involved regarding who they want to see. Once the league got the John Scott rule going, the fans nailed the picks. Here are the five biggest snubs from the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

5. Rasmus Ristolainen

The Buffalo Sabres have numerous young players to be excited about. There’s more in Buffalo than just Jack Eichel. Specifically, the Sabres have an exciting young defenseman named Rasmus Ristolainen. His possession stats make him a bit of a polarizing player. However, one thing everyone can agree on is his ability to create offense. Ristolainen’s 26 points are tied for third among Atlantic Division defensemen.

Now, he’s an understandable snub because like it or not, Shea Weber is one of the NHL’s stars. Weber also plays for the league’s most popular team, the Montreal Canadiens. It’s hard to argue the Habs’ best defenseman shouldn’t be in Los Angeles. However, Ristolainen is a better fit for three-on-three overtime than Weber. The 2017 All-Star Game could have been a stage for him to shine on, but sadly, it won’t happen.

4. Eric Staal

Eric Staal has been arguably the best signing of the 2016 offseason. So far with the Minnesota Wild, he has rebounded from a subpar contract year. In 83 games last season, Staal had 39 points. Through his first 39 games in the 2016-17 season, he already has 35. Among forwards with at least two games played, Staal ranks sixth in the Central Division in points per game (0.90). And shouldn’t the Wild, who score the fourth most goals per game in the NHL, have at least one forward representing them?

Much like Ristolainen, Staal’s exclusion is understandable. Sure, Patrik Laine doesn’t have quite as many points as Staal. However, the league has a potential young star in the 2016 second overall pick. It’s the NHL’s job to market their stars. Laine has taken the league by storm with his scoring and high energy. He was built to dominate in overtime. The NHL hasn’t marketed their young stars well in the past, so at least give them credit for finally doing so. However, there’s no excuse to have Jonathan Toews on the team over Staal.

Staal’s a great player, but maybe his exclusion is for the best. His talents aren’t best utilized for three-on-three hockey. Laine’s, however, are. His inclusion should make for an exciting game. Staal is why the NHL needs to have more roster spots if they’re going to continue the three on three tournament.

3. Max Pacioretty

Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty is yet another victim of the “each team must have a player” rule. Obviously, he’s one of the top Atlantic Division forwards. Pacioretty ranks fourth in the Atlantic in points among forwards with 38. After a very slow start to his season, the Canadiens captain has been incredible as of late. Pacioretty’s 19 goals tie him with David Pastrnak for second place among forwards in his division.

Why didn’t he got a spot? Well, the Sabres needed an All-Star. Instead of going with Rasmus Ristolainen, who has been Buffalo’s best player this season, they went with Kyle Okposo. Okposo is a darn fine wing and it’s very nice to see him get recognized. However, he ranks 12th in the Atlantic in points (27) while Pacioretty ranks fourth.

Pacioretty is also one of the NHL’s top stars. Heck, he’s the captain of the league’s most popular team. Pacioretty is America’s best forward not named Patrick Kane. While one has to imagine the Canadiens captain is near the top of the list for injury replacements, he shouldn’t have to wait for someone to get injured to be at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. While Montreal will be well represented thanks to Care Price and Shea Weber, Pacioretty should be there as well.

2. Mark Scheifele

It’s worth noting Mark Scheifele will likely get the nod if his teammate Laine is still out with a concussion. However, the Jets center shouldn’t be having to rely on someone’s injury to get into the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. His 37 points have him tied for fifth with Laine among Central Division forwards. One would think putting up nearly a point per game over 39 games would be enough to get an All-Star nod, but not for Scheifele.

The difficult question is who do you take off the roster for him? Patrick Kane, after all, is extremely deserving. And he has more points than Scheifele to boot. Jonathan Toews is an easy choice as well. Tyler Seguin is the lone representative for the Dallas Stars. Tarasenko is the lone representative from the St. Louis Blues. Nathan MacKinnon is the lone Colorado Avalanche All-Star.

Scheifele might be the best argument against including a player from each team. While the league should try to uphold the guideline, it shouldn’t be a rule if it leads to guys like Scheifele getting left out. As great as MacKinnon has been, the Jets center has been better. And he should certainly be on the team over Toews.

1. Artemi Panarin

The Chicago Blackhawks have four NHL All-Stars, so it’s hard to say they won’t be well represented. However, they won’t be represented by their most deserving players. Sure, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, and Corey Crawford are each deserving. They are each among the elite players at their respective position. But Jonathan Toews’ inclusion means the exclusion of Artemi Panarin, which isn’t right.

While Kevin Shattenkirk should have been on the team as well, Shattenkirk is not as good as Keith. And it would feel really weird to have a team as great as the Wild only represented by one player, so Ryan Suter’s easily justifiable. Panarin’s exclusion, however, is shocking. As great as Toews is, Panarin has arguably been the Blackhawks’ third most important player this season.

The Blackhawks forward is tied for third among all Central forwards with 41 points. Panarin set high expectations for himself after an impressive rookie year. Many forwards suffer through a sophomore slump of some kind. This hasn’t been the case with Panarin. Once again, Kane and him have formed the Blackhawks go to scoring line. Chicago relies on them to produce and so far, that’s precisely what they’ve done.

This article originally appeared on