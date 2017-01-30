10 bold predictions for the NHL’s second half

What will happen in the second half of the 2016-17 NHL season? Here are 10 ultra bold predictions.

So far, the 2016-17 NHL season has been quite unpredictable. There have been plenty of surprises and disappointments. On one hand, everyone thought the Columbus Blue Jackets would finish near the bottom of the standings. Some fool even had them finishing in last. Against all odds, they are among the top teams in the NHL and nearly broke the record for longest winning streak.

On the other hand, just take a look at the Tampa Bay Lightning. There was no reason to believe they wouldn’t be a Stanley Cup contender back in October. However, they are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference. The injury of Steven Stamkos is easy to blame for this, but there’s a lot more going on in Tampa.

While the first half of the 2016-17 NHL season was exciting, the second half should be even more so. Here are 10 bold predictions for the rest of the season.

10. Nicklas Backstrom Will Win Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy should be renamed the Patrice Bergeron, Jonathan Toews, and Anze Kopitar Trophy because of how long it has been since someone other than one of those three have won it. Because all three players are having down years, someone’s taking the throne from the trinity.

Ryan Kesler (2010-11) was the last one to do it and he stands a pretty good chance of winning it this season. However, he probably doesn’t fit in with what voters are looking for. Also, Kesler’s in a relatively small market and playing in California, so there’s going to be some East Coast bias. Mikko Koivu likely suffers from this and it will be hard to put him high on the ballot when his coach and goalie are likely winning awards.

Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals has an excellent chance of finally adding some hardware to his resume. His production speaks for itself, but what’s more impressive is he does it while usually facing his opponent’s top line. It’s a pretty wide open race but Backstrom is in a very good position.

9. Canada Will Have No Fewer Than Four Playoff Teams

Six months ago, everyone was trolling Canada for having zero NHL teams in the postseason. With so many historic franchises, this was quite the surprise. It appears Canada took it personally, as they have five teams in a playoff spot to end the first half.

Naturally, at least one of them is going to fall. If nothing else, either the Vancouver Canucks or Calgary Flames will push the other out. The Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers both sit comfortably in a playoff spot. Although there’s still plenty of time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to disappoint their fans once again, their .585 point percentage is seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Ottawa Senators are hanging onto a playoff spot and the rest of the Atlantic Division (sans the Maple Leafs and Canadiens) aren’t giving them too much competition.

Canada will have at least four teams chasing the Stanley Cup in the 2016-17 postseason. There could be as many as five if the Canucks or Flames can hold off the Los Angeles Kings. It’s certainly not a guarantee, but four playoff teams for Canada would be impressive considering how badly last season went.

An even bolder prediction: The True North will also be well represented in the Hart Trophy voting (more on this later).

8. Carey Price Will Win The Vezina Trophy

Entering the 2016-17 NHL season, Canadiens goaltender Carey Price rightfully had laid claim to the title “best goalie in the world”. Fellow Canadian goaltender Devan Dubnyk, however, is the favorite going into the All-Star break. Price, however, has struggled mightily for over a month.

This is not typical of the 2014-15 Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy winner. It’s a bit ironic, as Price carried the 2014-15 Habs but is struggling despite Montreal playing noticeably better in front of him. His .921 save percentage looks good, but it’s the lowest it’s been since the 2012-13 season. Among goalies with at least 20 games played, Price ranks seventh.

But don’t go to Vegas to bet against the Canadiens goalie winning the Vezina. Price proved what he was capable of earlier this season. Entering December, he was the favorite to win the Vezina. If Price can get back to his form from October and November, he can catch up to Dubnyk. He has dug himself into a bit of a hole, but it’s never wise to bet against Price in a “best goalie in the world” battle. Just like a land war in Asia, it’s a battle you’ll never win.

7. At Least One Atlantic Division Coach Will Be Fired

Entering the season, Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien was on the hot seat. With the team struggling into the NHL All-Star break, the temperature of his seat is hotter than the sun. He’s tried just about everything he can think of, including paraphrasing a famous line from Miracle. The front office has already been replaced recently. General Manager Don Sweeney has a trump card – Julien isn’t his guy. So if Boston’s struggles continue, Julien might not be at fault, but he’ll be the scapegoat.

Another Atlantic Division coach who could find himself out of a job is Dan Bylsma. His system simply isn’t working for the Buffalo Sabres. Granted, the team has had terrible luck with injuries. But Buffalo is a team who came into the 2016-17 NHL season looking for results. They aren’t getting them. Also working against Bylsma is the Sabres’ ownership. They’ve proven they aren’t scared to spend. Firing Bylsma would take a substantial amount of money. The heat on his seat has been steadily rising and it’s up to the coach and his players to make sure it doesn’t get hotter.

Also keep a close eye on Tom Rowe of the Florida Panthers. His job is not guaranteed. Someone’s getting fired in the Atlantic Division. It should be interesting to see which domino falls first.

6. Dallas Stars Will Make The Playoffs

Coming off a 2015-16 season that saw them nearly make it to the Western Conference Finals without star center Tyler Seguin, the Dallas Stars were a trendy Stanley Cup pick going into the 2016-17 NHL season. However, they currently find themselves out of the playoffs and have been probably the most disappointing team in the Western Conference.

A rebound is quite plausible, as the Stars are merely four points out of a wild card spot. Also, their biggest problem is quite obvious. The Stars don’t need to waste any time wondering what move they should make by the trade deadline. Dallas needs a goalie who isn’t terrible.

While the trade market for goalies is next to impossible to predict, there are some attractive options out there. Ryan Miller of the Canucks likely isn’t an option unless Vancouver slumps for the next month. Anders Nilsson of the Sabres has been great but isn’t a proven starter. Thomas Greiss might still be on the market, but with the Islanders surging, he might not be an option.

Ben Bishop of the Lightning is by far the most proven goalie who might be available. Even with his down year, his resume far outweighs the other options. If the Stars can fix their goaltending, which isn’t as hard as it sounds, and get healthy, Dallas could quickly make up their deficit in the playoff race.

5. Colorado Avalanche Won’t Trade Matt Duchene Or Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche, as the worst team in the NHL by a good margin, are going to be huge sellers at the trade deadline. Two of their options are captain Gabriel Landeskog and center Matt Duchene. They are both excellent players, but understandably, the Avalanche might want to hit the reset button on their core.

However, Colorado won’t trade either unless they’re getting a huge package. So far, nobody has offered one worth considering that we know of. Ergo, it makes sense for the Avalanche to wait. If they’re going to trade either of the two players, they have to make sure they get a huge package. This sounds like something which should be done in the offseason rather than during the season. There will be more suitors in the offseason, meaning Colorado can drive the price up.

Teams, including the Avalanche, are going to have a much better look at their future after the expansion draft. There’s no reason for Colorado to accept anything less than a second pairing caliber defenseman and a high draft pick in exchange for either of the two. Anything is possible, but unless something unforeseen and unexpected happens, both Duchene and Landeskog will stick with the Avalanche through the 2016-17 season.

4. Kevin Shattenkirk Will Be Traded To A Canadian Team

Kevin Shattenkirk of the St. Louis Blues is one of the hottest names in the trade market. Should the Blues realize they aren’t a contender, trading their pending free agent defenseman could be a brilliant move. There will definitely be teams coveting him, as he’s one of the NHL’s elite puck movers and his defense is underrated.

Two teams immediately stand out as a perfect fit for Shattenkirk. The first one is obvious – the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton coveting a puck-moving defenseman is the worst kept secret in hockey. If the Oilers can improve their blue line, suddenly they look like a Stanley Cup contender. Especially in the West, where even the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks have flaws. He’d be a perfect fit in their system and the Blues could potentially get Jordan Eberle or a first round pick for him.

The second fit is far more curious. On the eastern side of Canada, the Maple Leafs have a playoff caliber team. However, they need to add a first pairing defenseman to be taken seriously as a contender. At the same time, the Maple Leafs are committed to building a strong future, so it’s not likely they’ll give up a top prospect or even a first round pick. This makes a trade unlikely.

There is, however, one scenario where both the Leafs and the Blues get what they want. Shattenkirk agreeing to an extension in Toronto is a must. The Maple Leafs would send James van Riemsdyk to the Blues. Perhaps even giving up a second round pick to balance out the trade a little bit. A likely trade? No. But it’s one that undeniably makes sense for both teams.

3. The Maple Leafs Will Finish Second In The Atlantic

The 2016-17 NHL season has been defined by the greatness of the Metropolitan Division. Conversely, the general mediocrity of the Atlantic Division, excluding the Montreal Canadiens, has been startling. One team has taken advantage of this by contending a year ahead of schedule – the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Entering the All-Star break, the Maple Leafs are in third place, right behind the Ottawa Senators. While the Boston Bruins appear to be right behind them, it’s important to note Toronto has multiple games in hand against them.

The race for second place in the Atlantic Division will come down to the Senators and the Maple Leafs. Of those two teams, Toronto is the best one. They are a stronger possession team than Ottawa. Also, they have an entirely different makeup. The Senators rely on their goaltending and defense while the Maple Leafs simply outscore everyone. Led by Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner, Toronto is flourishing. Frederik Andersen has been outstanding in goal after a very rough start.

How much noise will they make in the playoffs? Thanks to the questionable format, potentially a lot. Should they finish in the top three in the Atlantic, assuming the Canadiens win the division, the Maple Leafs would face the other team in the top three (likely the Senators, Bruins, or Lightning). They wouldn’t have to face the Capitals or Penguins, but the second round likely gives the NHL a Canadiens versus Maple Leafs matchup. It would be hard for them to win, but don’t rule out the young Leafs.

2. Brent Burns Will Win The Hart Trophy

Very little about San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns is conventional. Whether it’s his beard, his plaid suits, his van, or his playing style, he is about as far from normal as someone can get. Burns is a forward stuck in a defenseman’s body. Even though he hasn’t been a forward for years, his offensive instincts still define his game. However, now Burns has improved his defense to the point he could be the first defenseman since Chris Pronger to win the Hart Trophy.

Entering the NHL All-Star break, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is understandably the Hart Trophy favorite. Without him, the Oilers would be far worse off. McDavid is the rare superstar who could lead Edmonton to the promised land. He’s the best Oilers forward since Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.

However, don’t underestimate the value of Burns. The Sharks are much better with him on the ice than they are without him. Burns faces an uphill battle to win the Hart Trophy. Not only must he overcome McDavid, he also has to win over a group of voters who have historically been hesitant to vote for defensemen.

Is Burns a greater player than McDavid? No. But he’s more valuable to his team and hopefully, voters will see that. McDavid finishes a very close second in this writer’s hypothetical Hart Trophy ballot.

1. Alex Ovechkin Won’t Win The Rocket Richard

There is perhaps no bolder prediction than betting against Alex Ovechkin scoring goals. In the past four seasons, he has led the NHL in goals. Not only that, he has no peers. Since the start of the 2012-13 season, Ovechkin has 208 goals. That’s 60 goals more than Joe Pavelski in second place, the same difference between Pavelski and Ryan Kesler in 53rd place.

However, this is the season Ovechkin won’t lead the league in goals. He will come darn close for sure, but this year, he faces two very tough competitors. Ovechkin has 23 goals entering the All-Star break, which is five goals behind Sidney Crosby for the league lead. The Penguins captain has 17.8% more goals than the Capitals captain.

Ovechkin will also have to beat out a surging Jeff Carter and Cam Atkinson, both of whom have more goals than him. But neither of them have a history of scoring goals like The Great Eight. Passing them won’t be too much of a challenge, but it will be tough regardless.

Why isn’t he scoring goals? It has very little to do with declining. The biggest factor is his decreased playing time. Ovechkin is playing just 18:18 per game, the lowest of his career. This isn’t because he’s not effective. It might make you feel old, but Ovechkin is already 31 years old.

Barry Trotz is utilizing this strategy to save Ovechkin for the playoffs. If the Caps need to ride him in the playoffs, he’ll have enough fuel left in the tank to handle it. Ovechkin would happily take losing a goal scoring title if it means he wins a Stanley Cup.

