Toronto’s young stars have made Maple Leafs-Caps a must-watch series

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but things aren’t quite going as planned for the Capitals this postseason.

Fresh off winning their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular season team, a dominant Caps team looked to be in great position to erase the franchise’s postseason demons with a strong run for a Cup this spring.

But that was before the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to remind us all that, yes, they are actually good.

Through the first three games of the opening-round series, Toronto has not only been able to keep up with the Capitals, but fly past them. The young guys, just happy to be there, now find themselves up 2 games to 1, and has the NHL asking: Can the kids really do it?