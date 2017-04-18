Toronto’s young stars have made Maple Leafs-Caps a must-watch series

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but things aren’t quite going as planned for the Capitals this postseason.
Fresh off winning their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular season team, a dominant Caps team looked to be in great position to erase the franchise’s postseason demons with a strong run for a Cup this spring.
But that was before the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to remind us all that, yes, they are actually good.
Through the first three games of the opening-round series, Toronto has not only been able to keep up with the Capitals, but fly past them. The young guys, just happy to be there, now find themselves up 2 games to 1, and has the NHL asking: Can the kids really do it?
Look at the series: After the Leafs let Game 1 slip away, they bounced back nicely and stole a win on the road before heading home to Toronto. Game 3 saw the Leafs’ take a second straight win in overtime, giving them a two games to one series lead over Caps.
It may not be time to panic in Washington just yet -- though it’d be hard to blame fans doing just that – but, at the very least, there’s significant cause for concern if you’re in the Caps’ corner.
At the top of that list of concerns lies the Maple Leafs’ top line.
In the winning effort, the Leafs’ top trio – comprised of three rookies in Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman – was absolutely phenomenal. They dominated possession in all situations and controlled play all night long, against the league’s top defense, no less.
They had played well in the previous two games, but were held pointless on the scoresheet. On Monday, that changed. And considering they clock in at 19 (Matthews), 20 (Nylander) and 24 years old (Hyman), this has to be something that the rest of the league is taking note of.
Matthews got on the board with his first career playoff goal, as did William Nylander, who tallied the game-tying goal that would ultimately send the game to OT. Both of his linemates assisted on that goal.
They’ve gotten a bit of help, but there’s no question that the Leafs’ top line is the primary reason that they’re currently ahead in series. For Capitals’ fans, the scary part is that they only seem to be getting better.
That’s not to say that the Leafs are running away with the series, by any means. It’s been an ultra-competitive series – all three games have gone to overtime, with Game 2 needing double-overtime – and it could easily swing back in the Capitals’ favor in the next game.
On paper, the Capitals still have a better and much deeper team than the Leafs do. As we all know, the game isn’t played on paper, but that depth is going to be key.
If the Capitals can’t figure out a way to shut down the Leafs’ top line moving forward, they’ll need to bank on outplaying the rest of Toronto’s lineup. You obviously want contributions from the heavy-hitters up front like Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, but this could be a war of attrition that is won in the trenches.
They’ll need to be relentless.
But don't underestimate the Leafs, even if that's an easy thing to do.
After all, they’re a year removed from finishing as the league’s worst team. They snuck into the playoffs as the East’s eighth-seed after being carried by a crop of promising rookies this year -- including the likely Calder-winner in Matthews, who had the best first-year campaign in the 100-year history of the Leafs’ franchise.
It’s risky to put your faith in a bunch of inexperienced kids, especially come playoff time. A whopping 11 players have made their playoff debut for the Leafs this year, as opposed to just one for Washington.
And, maybe above all that, they’re the Leafs – the team maybe most notorious for letting its fans down over the past handful of decades.
Surely a young team and possibly-cursed franchise wouldn’t stand a chance at dethroning the league’s top team and overwhelming Cup favorite? You would think the Maple Leafs should just be happy to get back to the playoffs and get some postseason experience for their star youngsters, right?
But it’s clear they’re not just happy to be there. And, as it turns out, the kids have not only rewarded faith – they’re the reason it looks like the Leafs could actually do this thing.