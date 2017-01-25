The 7 biggest surprises from the NHL’s first half

Florida's hopes going south

Make all the "hockey doesn't belong in Florida" jokes you want, but the Lightning and Panthers were expected to be two of the most fearsome teams in the Eastern Conference this year.

Uh, yeah, about that...

A season removed from winning the Atlantic Divsion, the Panthers got off to a horrid start. They wound up firing their head coach, Gerard Gallant, in November and had to fight off rumors of an organizational disconnect between the coaching staff and front office.

Meanwhile, the Lightning headed into the year with one of the best rosters on paper. They had made two deep playoff runs in the past few years and looked primed for another this season, but Tampa just couldn't put it together in the first half. As a result, they head into the latter half at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Granted, both the Panthers and Lightning have dealt with a number of significant injuries -- most notably Steven Stamkos in Tampa -- but it's still surprising to see them fare as poorly as they have.

Kim Klement

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports