Ranking every Winter Classic jersey in NHL history
The NHL's 9th annual Winter Classic will be held at Busch Stadium on January 2nd, 2017. The St. Louis Blues are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks in an outdoor rivalry game that should be quite fun to watch.
Not only do the annual New Year's games typically bring a storied matchup, they also bring a great spectacle with wide visual appeal. This includes the special uniforms that teams break out for the event.
Let's take a look back on (and rank!) all the jerseys in the Classic's history.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins, 2008
The first Winter Classic brought arguably the best look with the Penguins' baby blues.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Montreal Canadiens, 2016
It's hard to beat the Canadiens' typical home red jerseys, but these beauties come pretty close. They should be the team's regular roadies.Getty Images Getty Images
Washington Capitals, 2011
These throwback beauts went on to become a regular alternate for Washington, and for good reason.The Washington Post Washington Post/Getty Images
Buffalo Sabres, 2008
At the time, Buffalo was still wearing those awful 'Buffaslug' jerseys as primaries. That just made these classics even more special.Getty Images Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs, 2014
These 1930's Leafs throwbacks were pretty perfect for the team's Original 6 matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Chicago Blackhawks, 2015
Chicago's regular jerseys are pretty great, so it's tough to outdo those. These aren't a drastic deviation, but that's certainly not a bad thing.Getty Images Getty Images
Chicago Blackhawks, 2017
Points deducted because, outside of the chest logo, it's hard to even really tell a difference between these jerseys and the 2015 ones.CHASE AGNELLO-DEAN
Boston Bruins, 2016
I'm still not crazy about the throwback logo used here, but I do think the jersey is very nice as a whole.Getty Images Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins, 2011
I was surprised when the Penguins doubled down on the blue with their second winter classic effort, but this is a pretty solid effort as well.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Philadelphia Flyers, 2012
The creamsicle and off-white is a pretty awesome look for the Flyers, which is why they still occasionally use as thirds.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Washington Capitals, 2015
It was a bit strange to see the Caps go with a maroon jersey, but the jersey brought a faux-throwback feel that was different and, more importantly, not bad on the eyes.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Boston Bruins, 2010
I love the Bruins' decision to go with gold for their first outdoor game, and the jersey as a whole was nice. The issue lies in the logo, which is an inexplicably cartoony spoked B.Brian Babineau NHLI via Getty Images
New York Rangers, 2012
The navy blue and red went really well with the off-white throwback sweater, but I would have prefered the Rangers' diagonal lettering over the crest logo.Getty Images Getty Images
Detroit Red Wings, 2014
I'm not crazy about the blandness of this jersey. Not to mention the Red Wings have one of the league's better logos, so I think they should have featured the winged wheel exclusively on the front.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
St. Louis Blues, 2017
It's tough to fully grade a uniform before seeing it in action, but this Blues jersey may take a hit thanks to the entire set looking like a washed-out onesie.
Philadelphia Flyers, 2010
This look eventually turned into Philadelphia's primary road uniform, so maybe it's just a case of overexposure, but it's nothing too special.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Detroit Red Wings, 2009
These Wings uniforms are essentially recreations of their orginal look in the 1920s, but it didn't translate super well to a more modern jersey. Plus, any Wings jersey without the winged wheel feels strange.NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Chicago Blackhawks, 2009
There's too much black in this 'Hawks uniform. Also, their great logo isn't prominent enough.Getty Images Getty Images