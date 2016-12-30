Ranking every Winter Classic jersey in NHL history

The NHL's 9th annual Winter Classic will be held at Busch Stadium on January 2nd, 2017. The St. Louis Blues are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks in an outdoor rivalry game that should be quite fun to watch.

Not only do the annual New Year's games typically bring a storied matchup, they also bring a great spectacle with wide visual appeal. This includes the special uniforms that teams break out for the event. 

Let's take a look back on (and rank!) all the jerseys in the Classic's history.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

1

Pittsburgh Penguins, 2008

The first Winter Classic brought arguably the best look with the Penguins' baby blues.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

2

Montreal Canadiens, 2016

It's hard to beat the Canadiens' typical home red jerseys, but these beauties come pretty close. They should be the team's regular roadies.

Getty Images Getty Images

3

Washington Capitals, 2011

These throwback beauts went on to become a regular alternate for Washington, and for good reason.

The Washington Post Washington Post/Getty Images

4

Buffalo Sabres, 2008

At the time, Buffalo was still wearing those awful 'Buffaslug' jerseys as primaries. That just made these classics even more special.

Getty Images Getty Images

5

Toronto Maple Leafs, 2014

These 1930's Leafs throwbacks were pretty perfect for the team's Original 6 matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

6

Chicago Blackhawks, 2015

Chicago's regular jerseys are pretty great, so it's tough to outdo those. These aren't a drastic deviation, but that's certainly not a bad thing. 

Getty Images Getty Images

7

Chicago Blackhawks, 2017

Points deducted because, outside of the chest logo, it's hard to even really tell a difference between these jerseys and the 2015 ones.

CHASE AGNELLO-DEAN

8

Boston Bruins, 2016

I'm still not crazy about the throwback logo used here, but I do think the jersey is very nice as a whole.

Getty Images Getty Images

9

Pittsburgh Penguins, 2011

I was surprised when the Penguins doubled down on the blue with their second winter classic effort, but this is a pretty solid effort as well.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

10

Philadelphia Flyers, 2012

The creamsicle and off-white is a pretty awesome look for the Flyers, which is why they still occasionally use as thirds.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

11

Washington Capitals, 2015

It was a bit strange to see the Caps go with a maroon jersey, but the jersey brought a faux-throwback feel that was different and, more importantly, not bad on the eyes.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

12

Boston Bruins, 2010

I love the Bruins' decision to go with gold for their first outdoor game, and the jersey as a whole was nice. The issue lies in the logo, which is an inexplicably cartoony spoked B.

Brian Babineau NHLI via Getty Images

13

New York Rangers, 2012

The navy blue and red went really well with the off-white throwback sweater, but I would have prefered the Rangers' diagonal lettering over the crest logo.

Getty Images Getty Images

14

Detroit Red Wings, 2014

I'm not crazy about the blandness of this jersey. Not to mention the Red Wings have one of the league's better logos, so I think they should have featured the winged wheel exclusively on the front.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

15

St. Louis Blues, 2017

It's tough to fully grade a uniform before seeing it in action, but this Blues jersey may take a hit thanks to the entire set looking like a washed-out onesie.

16

Philadelphia Flyers, 2010

This look eventually turned into Philadelphia's primary road uniform, so maybe it's just a case of overexposure, but it's nothing too special.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

17

Detroit Red Wings, 2009

These Wings uniforms are essentially recreations of their orginal look in the 1920s, but it didn't translate super well to a more modern jersey. Plus, any Wings jersey without the winged wheel feels strange.

NHLI NHLI via Getty Images

18

Chicago Blackhawks, 2009

There's too much black in this 'Hawks uniform. Also, their great logo isn't prominent enough.

Getty Images Getty Images

Next Gallery
13

12 changes the NHL should make in 2017
Start Gallery »