NHL unveils competitors for All-Star Skills Challenge events

Pete Blackburn

On Friday, the NHL announced the lineup of participants for Saturday's Skills Competition at the All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

The Skills Competition will feature six events showcasing the elite skills of this year's crop of All-Stars. For each event, players will represent the division they play in and compete to earn points. At the end of the night, the division with the most points will be crowned the winner.

Here are the events and the players that will be competing in them:

Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay

One-timers

Central shooters:

  • Duncan Keith
  • Ryan Suter
  • Vladimir Tarasenko

Central passer: Nathan MacKinnon

 

Pacific shooters:

  • Joe Pavelski
  • Ryan Kesler
  • Jeff Carter

Pacific passer: Bo Horvat

 

Atlantic shooters:

  • Erik Karlsson
  • Vincent Trocheck
  • Kyle Okposo

Atlantic passer: Victor Hedman

 

Metro shooters:

  • Seth Jones
  • Alex Ovechkin
  • Wayne Simmonds

Metro passer: Ryan McDonagh

 

Passing

Central: Jonathan Toews

Pacific: Drew Doughty

Atlantic: Anders Nielsen

Metro: John Tavares

 

Puck Control

Central: Tyler Seguin

Pacific: Cam Fowler

Atlantic: Brad Marchand

Metro: Justin Faulk

 

Stick-Handling:

Central: Patrick Kane

Pacific: Johnny Gaudreau

Atlantic: Auston Matthews

Metro: Sidney Crosby

 

Goalie goals:

Central: Devan Dubnyk

Pacific: Mike Smith

Atlantic: Carey Price

Metro: Braden Holtby

Honda NHL Four Line Challenge

Atlantic:

  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Erik Karlsson
  • Vincent Trocheck
  • Shea Weber

Metro:

  • Ryan McDonagh
  • Wayne Simmonds
  • Taylor Hall
  • Seth Jones

Central:

  • Ryan Suter
  • Tyler Seguin
  • P.K. Subban
  • Nathan MacKinnon

Pacific:

  • Joe Pavelski
  • Brent Burns
  • Ryan Kesler
  • Bo Horvat
DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting

Atlantic:

  • Kyle Okposo
  • Auston Matthews

Metro:

  • John Tavares
  • Sidney Crosby

Central:

  • Patrik Laine
  • Patrick Kane

Pacific:

  • Connor McDavid
  • Jeff Carter
Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

Atlantic:

  • Brad Marchand
  • Nikita Kucherov

Metro:

  • Cam Atkinson
  • Taylor Hall

Central:

  • Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Nathan MacKinnon

Pacific:

  • Bo Horvat
  • Connor McDavid
Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot

Atlantic:

  • Victor Hedman
  • Shea Weber

Metro:

  • Seth Jones
  • Alex Ovechkin

Central:

  • Patrik Laine
  • P.K. Subban

Pacific:

  • Brent Burns
  • Drew Doughty
Discover NHL Shootout

After the events above, nine skaters and two goaltenders from each of the top-scoring teams (divisions) from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will participate. The captains of the winning teams will select an additional skater from the other team in their conferencee to join their shootout team.

