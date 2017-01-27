NHL unveils competitors for All-Star Skills Challenge events
On Friday, the NHL announced the lineup of participants for Saturday's Skills Competition at the All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.
The Skills Competition will feature six events showcasing the elite skills of this year's crop of All-Stars. For each event, players will represent the division they play in and compete to earn points. At the end of the night, the division with the most points will be crowned the winner.
Here are the events and the players that will be competing in them:
Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay
One-timers
Central shooters:
- Duncan Keith
- Ryan Suter
- Vladimir Tarasenko
Central passer: Nathan MacKinnon
Pacific shooters:
- Joe Pavelski
- Ryan Kesler
- Jeff Carter
Pacific passer: Bo Horvat
Atlantic shooters:
- Erik Karlsson
- Vincent Trocheck
- Kyle Okposo
Atlantic passer: Victor Hedman
Metro shooters:
- Seth Jones
- Alex Ovechkin
- Wayne Simmonds
Metro passer: Ryan McDonagh
Passing
Central: Jonathan Toews
Pacific: Drew Doughty
Atlantic: Anders Nielsen
Metro: John Tavares
Puck Control
Central: Tyler Seguin
Pacific: Cam Fowler
Atlantic: Brad Marchand
Metro: Justin Faulk
Stick-Handling:
Central: Patrick Kane
Pacific: Johnny Gaudreau
Atlantic: Auston Matthews
Metro: Sidney Crosby
Goalie goals:
Central: Devan Dubnyk
Pacific: Mike Smith
Atlantic: Carey Price
Metro: Braden Holtby
Honda NHL Four Line Challenge
Atlantic:
- Nikita Kucherov
- Erik Karlsson
- Vincent Trocheck
- Shea Weber
Metro:
- Ryan McDonagh
- Wayne Simmonds
- Taylor Hall
- Seth Jones
Central:
- Ryan Suter
- Tyler Seguin
- P.K. Subban
- Nathan MacKinnon
Pacific:
- Joe Pavelski
- Brent Burns
- Ryan Kesler
- Bo Horvat
DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting
Atlantic:
- Kyle Okposo
- Auston Matthews
Metro:
- John Tavares
- Sidney Crosby
Central:
- Patrik Laine
- Patrick Kane
Pacific:
- Connor McDavid
- Jeff Carter
Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater
Atlantic:
- Brad Marchand
- Nikita Kucherov
Metro:
- Cam Atkinson
- Taylor Hall
Central:
- Vladimir Tarasenko
- Nathan MacKinnon
Pacific:
- Bo Horvat
- Connor McDavid
Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot
Atlantic:
- Victor Hedman
- Shea Weber
Metro:
- Seth Jones
- Alex Ovechkin
Central:
- Patrik Laine
- P.K. Subban
Pacific:
- Brent Burns
- Drew Doughty
Discover NHL Shootout
After the events above, nine skaters and two goaltenders from each of the top-scoring teams (divisions) from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will participate. The captains of the winning teams will select an additional skater from the other team in their conferencee to join their shootout team.