Ranking the NHL’s second-round playoff series based on watchability

To close off what is arguably the weakest section of the playoff bracket, the Rangers and Senators will compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.

Ottawa won the season series 2-1-0 but enters the second round with the worst odds of any remaining team. (New York has the second-worst.)

The Senators went to six games with a heavily-depleted Bruins team while the Rangers did the same with the Atlantic-winning Canadiens.

And while the Rangers have depth and a fearsome offense up front, their defense is suspect once again, so goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will have to carry over his great play from the opening round.

But the question remains whether or not the Senators are strong enough offensively to take advantage of the Rangers' weakness. Ottawa finished the regular season 22nd in total offense, but had some sticks get hot at the right time in round one. Erik Karlsson was a monster despite two hairline fractures in his foot and he'll likely need to be great for the Sens to have a chance.

Expect to hear more from Ottawa's Derick Brassard and New York's Mika Zibanejad. The two forwards were traded for each other last offseason and have been excellent for their new squads, especially this postseason.