The Capitals are Presidents' Trophy winners for the second year in a row and are largely considered to be the best team in the league this year. The Maple Leafs just managed to sneak into that eighth spot in the playoff picture.

And while this has the potential to be a quick series, it should be a lot of fun nonetheless.

Not only does Washington bring a deep, well-rounded team with plenty of firepower, Toronto also has some thrilling weapons of their own ... and none of them are old enough to buy beer south of Canada's border.

Auston Matthews (19 years old), Mitch Marner (19) and William Nylander (20) led the offensive charge for the Leafs this year and each finished in the top four in rookie scoring. Matthews will ultimately be this year's Calder-winner after scoring the most goals by a rookie since ... Washington's Alex Ovechkin, who is arguably the best goal-scorer of this generation.

This is a series that has potential for plenty of run-and-gun offense, which is as exciting as anything you'll see in hockey.

Ultimately, Washington is the much better team and they could make quick work of Toronto. But anything can happen in the playoffs — especially when the Capitals are involved. Either way, you should make time to watch this one.