The New Jersey Devils will have the top overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft.

Despite entering Saturday night's Draft Lottery with only the fifth-best odds (8.5 percent) to secure the No. 1 pick, the Devils came away with a huge win.

And to add insult to injury, not one of the four teams with the best odds — the Avalanche (17.9 percent), the Canucks (12.1 percent), the Coyotes (10.3 percent), and Las Vegas Golden Knights (10.3 percent) — finished in the top three of this year's lottery.

Instead, the Devils, Flyers and Stars jumped up and took the top three spots. That's a huge development considering this year's draft class is considered to be relatively weak: Only a few prospects, like Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier, are expected to be immediate NHL contributors.

The NHL Draft will be held in Chicago on June 23 and 24. Here are the final lottery results: