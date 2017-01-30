5 ways to make the NHL’s All-Star Weekend better

Keep incorporating stars of the past

One of the coolest things about the All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was how many familiar faces from the past were incorporated into the festivities.

Most were on hand for the NHL100 ceremony on Friday, but many -- including Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemeuix, Mark Messier and more -- could be seen throughout L.A. Live mingling with current players and fans all weekend.

Having all of the living legends from the NHL100 share the ice with current stars before Sunday's All-Star Game

It felt like generations were being bridged and it was awesome.

Obviously it'd be a tough ask for the NHL to bring in hordes of legends every year -- especially when the ASG is held in a less desirable location than L.A. -- but the league should at least try to involve a dozen or so former players annually.

An easy way to do that would be to add a legend aspect to the Skills Competition on Saturday, much like the NBA used to do with the Shooting Stars event.

Gary A. Vasquez

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports