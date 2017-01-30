5 ways to make the NHL’s All-Star Weekend better
The 2017 NHL All-Star Game wrapped up Sunday in Los Angeles, bringing an end to a weekend that showcased some of the league's best talent both past and present.
As always, the All-Star festivities had their moments of fun, but there's always room for improvement. Here are some ideas to make the experience more fun and enjoyable for players and fans alike.
Ditch the Four Line Challenge
The NHL tried out a new event this year called the Four Line Challenge. The competition asked players to put their accuracy on display as they tried to fit the puck in small goal openings from four different spots on the ice -- the blue line, center ice, the opposite blue line, and the opposite goal line.
While the event provided one of the best highlights from Saturday night thanks to Mike Smith's 180-foot goal, it was mostly a dud otherwise.
It's too difficult for players, the pace is too slow, and the convoluted points system is difficult to keep track of. Also, for a night that is supposed to highlight the elite skills of the players, this event relies too heavily on luck. It should be a one-and-done.
Implement a Free-for-All event in the Skills Challenge
If the Four Line Challenge does indeed get scrapped, the league is going to need to replace it with something new. I have an idea.
Stick four players (one from each division) in the offensive zone, drop a puck on the ice, give them a target to shoot at (either an empty net or something smaller) and make it an every man for himself event.
The puck-possessing player will get to navigate the zone and attempt to score on the target while the other three players try to disposess and defend. That would allow players to not only showcase creativity, stick-handling and shooting prowess, but it also brings defense into the equation.
Each division picks two players to participate in the event (one at a time) and whichever team scores the most in the allotted amount of time wins.
Keep incorporating stars of the past
One of the coolest things about the All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was how many familiar faces from the past were incorporated into the festivities.
Most were on hand for the NHL100 ceremony on Friday, but many -- including Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemeuix, Mark Messier and more -- could be seen throughout L.A. Live mingling with current players and fans all weekend.
Having all of the living legends from the NHL100 share the ice with current stars before Sunday's All-Star Game
It felt like generations were being bridged and it was awesome.
Obviously it'd be a tough ask for the NHL to bring in hordes of legends every year -- especially when the ASG is held in a less desirable location than L.A. -- but the league should at least try to involve a dozen or so former players annually.
An easy way to do that would be to add a legend aspect to the Skills Competition on Saturday, much like the NBA used to do with the Shooting Stars event.
Add a ball/street hockey event
The All-Star Game's "fun" factor seems to be slipping a bit (especially with the Breakaway Challenge being axed) so adding a loose atmosphere event on Friday could help restore some of the joy.
Enter: Ball hockey.
What better way to welcome some of the game's top stars and kick off the weekend than by holding a Friday night ball hockey game. It would let the players goof around, show off their personality/skills while revisiting a childhood pleasure. Fans would get to see their favorite players play in a unique setting and style of competition.
As an added bonus, players could draft their ball hockey teams, which would bring back some of hysterics that fans have missed since the fantasy draft was scrapped a few years ago.

Let the goalies shine more
The All-Star Weekend can be pretty rough on the goalies, especially now that the ASG brings a 3-on-3 format. Putting the game's best skaters out there with that much space? Well, goalies have their work cut out for them.
And, as we saw with Mike Smith this weekend, goalies can take grab ahold of the scoring spotlight too. It would be neat to see the goaltenders take more of an active role in the offensive side of the skills competition.
Maybe it's worth exploring the idea of implementing a new event that finds out which netminder has the best shooting and/or passing abilities.