The most exciting Western Conference playmakers heading into the NHL playoffs

With the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs just a week away, it's time to start preparing for one of the best postseason thrill rides in all of sports.
With the Western Conference playoff teams already set, it's never too early to figure out which players could be major difference-makers on the road to the Cup.
Whether you're not totally up to speed up on the current state of hockey or just want a refresher after a long season, here's a handy cheat sheet with a few of the most notable offensive playmakers from each team in the West.
Ryan Getzlaf, C, Anaheim Ducks
The veteran Getzlaf has had a fantastic year centering the Ducks' top line. His 69 points (15/54) are a team-high and his 35 primary assists are second most in the NHL behind only Connor McDavid.
Rickard Rakell, F, Anaheim Ducks
Rakell has had somewhat of a secondary breakout year this season, with his 32 goals leading the Ducks. But the 23-year-old has just 5 points in 27 career postseason games, so Anaheim will need him to step up and provide offensive firepower this year.
Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames
Despite missing a chunk of time to injury early in the year and tallying the lowest goals total of his career this season, Gaudreau still leads the Flames with 61 points (18/43). He's one of the league's most skilled and creative players and is often capable of creating something out of nothing.
Dougie Hamilton, D, Calgary Flames
The 23-year-old Hamilton is a playmaking machine on arguably the league's top defensive pair in Calgary. He's exceptional at moving the puck and creating offense, especially on the power play.
Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
The league's reigning Hart trophy and Art Ross winner is putting up another outstanding season in Chicago with 88 points (34/54). He's one of the league's most difficult players to contain on offense and has a history of being a big-time performer in the postseason, tallying 121 points in 123 career playoff games on the way to three Stanley Cups.
Artemi Panarin, LW, Chicago Blackhawks
The 25-year-old Panarin has come through with a huge 70-plus point (30/43) campaign to follow up his 77-point Calder-winning season last year. He and Kane have been a two-headed offensive monster in Chicago and will be relied on heavily if the Blackhawks hope to make yet another Cup run after finishing tops in the West.
Duncan Keith, D, Chicago Blackhawks
The veteran defenseman has been Chicago's pillar on the blue line during their extended period of sustained success, and it's no different this year. In addition to shutting down in his own end, the 33-year-old's 45 assists ranks fourth-highest amongst defensemen in the NHL.
Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
At just 20 years old, McDavid is already one of the most explosive and productive offensive forces in hockey. His 95 points (29/66) leads the league and make him one of the favorites to take home the Hart trophy this season. The former top overall pick is a huge reason why Edmonton is back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and they'll need him to show up if they hope to make any noise.
Leon Draisaitl, RW, Edmonton Oilers
The 21-year-old Draisaitl has had a fantastic campaign playing alongside McDavid in Edmonton, racking up 75 points (28/47) this season. He's an explosive young player who's a lot of fun to watch, so it's worth keeping an eye on how he and McDavid perform on the NHL's postseason stage for the first time.
Nino Niederreiter, LW, Minnesota Wild
The 24-year-old Niederreiter is in the midst of a career-best season (24/31/55) in Minnesota, and the Wild will need him to put the puck in the net to make a deep playoff run. Niederreiter has 17 points in 29 career playoff games to this point in his career.
Mikael Granlund, RW, Minnesota Wild
Granlund's having a true breakout year in Minnesota this season and his 68 points (25/43) leads the team. He's a tough player to contain, thanks to his stickhandling and lethal shooting ability, so he'll be a weapon of choice for the Wild this postseason.
Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators
The 22-year-old Forsberg has produced early and often in his NHL career and is hovering around 60 points for the third consecutive season. He's got a great shot and is a threat on both special teams units in Nashville, so there's rarely a moment he shouldn't be on your radar.
Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators
Josi missed time on the Predators blue line this year but has still put up solid numbers and is top ten in assists among defensemen with 37 on the year. His game is built on speed and movement and the Preds should be a fun, fast team to watch this postseason.
Ryan Johansen, C, Nashville Predators
The Predators' top centerman has seen his goal-scoring numbers take a hit in recent years (14 in each of the past two seasons), but Johansen is still effectively generating offense and is the team's leading point-getter this season.
P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators
Subban might be having a down year in his first season in Nashville (though he also missed time with injury) but he's still a player that can light up an arena and a scoreboard at a moment's notice. Excellent in transition, Subban can also beat you with his lethal slapper from the point. He's got 38 points in 55 career playoff games and he's looking to be a difference-maker for Nashville this postseason.
Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks
The 32-year-old Burns was considered to be a legitimate Hart candidate for much of this year. And while his production has cooled off a bit, Burns' numbers (28/46/74) are still outstanding, especially for a defenseman. He puts a crazy amount of shots on net and generates a ton of offense from the blue line.
Joe Pavelski, C, San Jose Sharks
The veteran Pavelski is a consistent catalyst for the Sharks offense, and the 32-year-old is up around 70 points for the fourth consecutive season. His production was a key reason the Sharks got to the Stanley Cup Final last season, as he put up 23 points (including a team-leading 14 goals) in 24 games.
Logan Couture, F, San Jose Sharks
Couture heads into the playoffs sidelined by a horrific mouth injury. Should he return, he'll be an important piece for San Jose as they attempt to defend their crown in the West. Couture's 30 points (10/20) during last season's run to the SCF was tops among Sharks players.
Vladimir Tarasenko, C, St. Louis Blues
Tarasenko is one of the most electric and explosive young players in the game today. His 114 goals over the past three seasons (including 37 this year) are second only to Washington's Alex Ovechkin. The 25-year-old is a dynamic player with an absolutely deadly finishing touch and can cause problems for even the best defensemen.
Alex Pietrangelo, D, St. Louis Blues
Blues' top defenseman Pietrangelo has been a significant threat from the blue line this season. He's tallied a career-high 13 goals (T-8th among NHL defensemen) and has been a facilitator of St. Louis' top power play unit this season.