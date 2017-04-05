The most exciting Western Conference playmakers heading into the NHL playoffs

With the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs just a week away, it's time to start preparing for one of the best postseason thrill rides in all of sports.

With the Western Conference playoff teams already set, it's never too early to figure out which players could be major difference-makers on the road to the Cup.

Whether you're not totally up to speed up on the current state of hockey or just want a refresher after a long season, here's a handy cheat sheet with a few of the most notable offensive playmakers from each team in the West.