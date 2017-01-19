5 things from the NHL to know this week

Marty's party

Last week, Martin St. Louis became the first player in Tampa Bay Lightning history to have his jersey number raised to the rafters.

The retired winger certainly deserved the honor, considering he's the franchise leader in points (953) and was an integral pillar of the organization for a number of years, including their 2004 Stanley Cup season.

During the great ceremony, St. Louis remembered his late mother in a pretty touching speech that is well worth your time.

It was a special night, especially considering the falling out St. Louis had with the team during his final year in Tampa. A good way to put water under the bridge is by putting 26 above the ice, apparently.

Kim Klement

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports