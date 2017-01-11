5 things from the NHL to know this week
Feeling out of the loop on the NHL? Here's a cheat sheet of five things you need to know from across the league this past week.
Sergei Belski Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Streak out
At long last, the Blue Jackets' winning streak came to an end. The Jackets finally dropped a game when the Capitals blew them out in Washington on Thursday by a final score of 5-0.
It was a double blow for Columbus, as the Blue Jackets also fell just short of history. Their string of wins was snapped at 16 games — just one win shy of tying the longest streak in NHL history, held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Jackets have certainly cooled a bit since the streak was snapped, going 1-3-0 over the past week. Still, 16 straight wins is a tremendous achievement — especially from an organization that was expected to be a lottery team this year — and one that has put the Blue Jackets in great position to make the playoffs.Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Rumor season
We're hitting the midway point of the NHL season, which means that the stoves are hot and so are the coaching seats. It's rumor season!
Most of the early trade talk has surrounded Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who is apparently on the market as the Avs sit dead last in the league standings.
Several teams have reportedly inquired about the 24-year-old winger, but the asking price is steep. The Avs are said to covet a "top level" defenseman, a first-round pick and more.
Landeskog is having a down year and is dealing with a lower body injury that has hampered production this season, but he's a good two-way player who has managed to put up 50+ points in each of his four full NHL seasons.
He'd be a great addition to a lot of teams, but the Avs don't necessarily need to trade him as they try to figure out their struggles, which is why the team's ask is likely so high.
But, then again, the market seems to be pretty thin, and this is the time of year when desperation seems to sink in ...Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jersey changes coming from adidas
Some interesting nuggets surrounding the future of NHL jerseys surfaced this week.
With adidas taking over as the league's official outfitter starting next season, it was revealed that there will be no alternate jerseys worn in the NHL next year.
This mandate comes from the league in order to make the initial implementation of new sweaters easier. And while it's not unprecedented — it also happened when the league switched over to the Reebok Edge designs a decade ago (it wasn't permanent then, and likely won't be this time around) — it still likely comes as disappointing news to fans.
There doesn't look to be a ton of major cosmetic overhauls to primary jerseys when adidas takes over as well. The New Jersey Devils may be the only team that will undergo a full uniform makeover.
Others will be making small changes: The Oilers plan to make their orange alternate jersey their permanent home look next year, while the Minnesota Wild will reportedly design a new home jersey based on their current green alternate.Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Milestones for Ovechkin
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tallied his 544th career goal this week, tying him for 29th all-time alongside Maurice "Rocket" Richard. And this milestone goal came in an appropriate setting, as Ovechkin tied the Habs legend during the Caps' visit to Montreal.
It’s certainly not the first time Ovechkin’s name has been associated with Richard’s. The Russian star has won the trophy named after Richard — given to the league's top goal scorer every year — six times.
Ovechkin is also just now one point away from reaching 1000 on his career, so don't put away the party gear just yet.Anne-Marie Sorvin Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
All-Star weekend coming into focus
The NHL's All-Star festivities won't kick off until the end of the month, but this was a big week in preparation of the event.
Rosters were announced for all four divisional teams and featured a few surprises. The most noteworthy and controversial was the selection of Jonathan Toews, whose resume speaks for itself, but has just 7 goals and 21 points through his first 35 games this season.
Also unveiled were the jerseys that each team will be wearing at the event, which will not only honor hockey's history in the host city (Los Angeles) but also leaguewide, as the NHL is celebrating its centennial year in 2017. I'm a fan of the sweaters.