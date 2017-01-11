5 things from the NHL to know this week

Rumor season

We're hitting the midway point of the NHL season, which means that the stoves are hot and so are the coaching seats. It's rumor season!

Most of the early trade talk has surrounded Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who is apparently on the market as the Avs sit dead last in the league standings.

Several teams have reportedly inquired about the 24-year-old winger, but the asking price is steep. The Avs are said to covet a "top level" defenseman, a first-round pick and more.

Landeskog is having a down year and is dealing with a lower body injury that has hampered production this season, but he's a good two-way player who has managed to put up 50+ points in each of his four full NHL seasons.

He'd be a great addition to a lot of teams, but the Avs don't necessarily need to trade him as they try to figure out their struggles, which is why the team's ask is likely so high.

But, then again, the market seems to be pretty thin, and this is the time of year when desperation seems to sink in ...

