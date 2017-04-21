5 reasons why the Predators pulled off a shocking, historic sweep of the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are dead.

With a 4-1 loss in Nashville on Thursday, the Blackhawks were swept out of the first round after finishing as the West's best team during the regular season.

They become the first one-seed to be swept by an eight-seed in NHL history, as well as the first team to be swept by the Predators in a playoff series.

It was a shocking end to Chicago's season, so let's take a closer look at how it happened.