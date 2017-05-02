4 things the Penguins need to beat the Capitals without Crosby

With Sidney Crosby's latest concussion -- suffered after a headshot from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen during Game 3 -- the Penguins' hopes of repeating as Stanley Cup champions took a significant hit.

Crosby is arguably the best player in the world, so his absence will certainly be felt as long as he's sidelined. With his lengthy concussion history, there's reason to think it may be a while.

The Penguins, who were already without top defenseman Kris Letang and starting goalie Matt Murray, now have to forge forward without Crosby and Conor Sheary, who also suffered a concussion in Monday's Game 3.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, though the road is now more difficult, this series against the Capitals is still a winnable one. Here's what they're going to need to weather the storm.