12 changes the NHL should make in 2017
Every year, countless people use the turn of the calendar as an excuse to look for ways they can improve their lives. Some people follow their New Year's resolutions, others...well, they never really stood a chance.
But if people can do it, why can't sports leagues? So, with that in mind, here are 12 ways the NHL could improve in 2017.
A new points system
Under the NHL's current point structure, teams receive two points for a win no matter what. A win in regulation is rewarded just the same as a win in overtime or shootout.
While you can argue that "a win is a win" and should count as such, it's hard to deny that a win in regulation 5v5 is more impressive than winning in 3v3 overtime or (sigh) a shootout.
Meanwhile, a team that loses in OT gets one point (as opposed to zero for a regulation loss), meaning that an overtime loss is essentially valued as "half a win." That seems flawed.
So, what's the fix? It seems the best solution would be a 3-2-1 system. A team gets three points for a regulation win, two points for an OT or shootout win, one point for an OT or shootout loss, and zero points for a regulation loss.
With this structure, teams are more incentivized to win in regulation and -- more importantly -- there's a greater separation between a regulation win and an OT loss. It's a better way to make teams earn their place in the standings.
No replacing the goalie after icing the puck with an empty net
When trailing at the end of a game, it's commonplace for a team to pull their goalie and get an extra skater on the ice to mount a late offensive surge. And, as we've seen quite a bit, sometimes things go wrong, they get caught in their own end and have to ice the puck to keep it out of the empty net.
Then, for some inexplicable reason, teams are allowed to send their goalie back out onto the ice for the ensuing faceoff.
That's something I've never really understood. You're not allowed to make a line changes after committing icing, so why should you be able to substitute the goalie back into the game?
If you ice the puck with an extra skater, that skater should have to stay on the ice and the pressure should be on you to win the ensuing faceoff.The Washington Post/Getty Images
Extended 3-on-3 overtime
Changing the overtime format from 4-on-4 to 3-on-3 was the best thing that the NHL has done in a long time. Fans love it because it's insanely entertaining (even if a bit gimmicky) and has led to a decline in games being decided by a flawed skills competition in the shootout.
The only real complaint to be had about 3-on-3 overtime is that the five-minute period is too short. The number of games going to shootout could drop even lower if the NHL extended OT, even by just a few minutes.
Establishing an 8 or 10-minute OT period might be little more taxing on players, but it's hard to imagine fans would complain.
No shootout participation if you're still serving a penalty
Another simple rule ammendment: If a player takes a penalty in overtime and that penalty doesn't expire before the OT period ends, he doesn't get to participate in the shootout.
Designated shootout assassins
There are many hockey fans who want to see the shootout competely taken out of the NHL -- and there are merits to the argument -- but rather than eliminating it completely, we should first see if we can make it better.
Regardless of your stance on the shootout, there's no arguing that the most noteworthy one in recent memory came from the 2014 Olympics when the USA played Russia in Sochi.
That's because the Olympic rules don't place a cap on player attempts in the shootout, meaning that T.J. Oshie was able to singlehandedly carry the United States to victory with an epic 1-v-1 performance in which he repeatedly came up clutch.
Now I'm not saying that we'd see a bunch of epic shootouts if the NHL allowed designated shootout specialists, but I think the potential would be greater. It's more fun to watch guys who know what they're doing and I believe it'd create for a more high-intensity 1-v-1 experience.
Getty Images Getty Images
Offside not reviewable by coach's challenge
Beginning last season, the NHL began allowing coaches the ability to challenge the legality of a scoring play. If they win the challenge, the play gets overturned. If they lose, they sacrifice their team's timeout.
This has led to a number of positive outcomes in which referees were able to review the play and correct a blown call. That is very cool.
What is not very cool, however, is how many times the coach's challenge has been used to overturn a goal thanks to a meaningless offside that had little to no effect on the play.
Some may disagree, but my stance is this: If an offside review needs a frame-by-frame analysis to determine if a player entered the zone before the puck, it was not egregious enough to matter -- especially on goals where play was established in the offensive zone for a significant period of time.
The coach's challenge wasn't established to slow the game down for insignificant technicalities, it was put in place to rectify egregious mistakes.
Leave the coach's challenge for goalie interference and other plays around the net, but these excruciating offside reviews need to go.
Dial up the All-Star Game's party factor
Last year's new 3-on-3 All-Star Game format was a massive success, thanks in part to 3-on-3 being awesome, but also in part because of the John Scott storyline.
Outside of that, the NHL ASG has been a largely forgettable experience. The most fond recent memories I have don't even come from the game, they come from the player draft the night before. Basically, the league's best players all gathered in a room, got drunk, made fun of each other and picked teams for the next day. It was awesome.
One complaint the NHL often gets is that it doesn't market or embrace the individual personalities of its stars enough. With that in mind, I think implementing (or re-implementing) more off-ice exposure for stars and alllowing them to loosen up on camera would be a good idea for the league.
Also, I'm not opposed to just making the All-Star Game a ball hockey tournament, either. It would be very awesome to see NHL stars showcasing their skills in a very different setting.
Attribute "own goals" to defensive players
One thing I love about soccer is that they hold defensive players responsible for own goals on the box score.
That's not the case with hockey. When an own goal is scored on the ice, the last offensive player to touch the puck gets credit for the goal, even if they really had nothing to do with it being scored.
This is dumb. Cheap goals are lame. Accountability is important. Fix it.
Punish players for instigating after clean hits
The instigator penalty already exists in the NHL, but it's not used enough.
These days, it's very rare to see a big hit -- clean or otherwise -- get delivered without a stoppage for a fight or altercation immediately afterward. Anytime a player delivers a heavy hit in open ice, you can bet they'll be tangled up in a scrum with whistles screaming just seconds later.
I understand that guys fight to show teammates they've got their back, but big hits should be a part of the game and players shouldn't have to feel like they're required to drop the gloves after a clean hit. Why should a guy take himself out of the game with a five minute major penalty because he did something positive? It's maddening.
So, if a team starts an altercation after a hit that is deemed clean by officials, that team should be penalized for causing an unnecessary stoppage in play. Call it instigating, call it delay of game, but not every good hit needs to be answered.
Rework over-the-glass delay of game
I'm not exactly sure what the true fix is here -- if there is one -- but the NHL needs to explore how it can tweak the language or structure of its over-the-glass delay of game penalties.
Far too often we've seen an innocent attempt to clear the puck out of the defensive zone accidentally go over the glass and get penalized for a delay of game.
It's not something that plagues the product super frequently, but when it happens it can be extremely frustrating.
Spice up the weekly national primetime games
NBC's weekly "Wednesday Night Rivalry" matchups tend to be a lot of fun (especially when they feature actual rivals!) but that doesn't mean they couldn't be marketed better or made into more of a draw.
The NFL generated a significant amount of additional buzz for their weekly Thursday Night Football games through Nike's "Color Rush" uniform series. Maybe the NHL partners with adidas (the league's official outfitter starting next season) for special alternate uniforms to be worn in the rivalry games next year. (Heck, I already designed some for them.)
Or maybe teams just turn back the clock and go with throwbacks for rivalry night or other primetime games, like the weekend editions of Hockey Night In Canada. It'd be cool way to promote these big-time matchups a little bit more.
Also, I'm cool with color vs. color matchups whenever possible.
Classify the "Unnatural Hat Trick"
I've found that this is somewhat of an unpopular opinion, but I stand by it: a hat trick in which in the third goal is scored on an empty net isn't really a hat trick.
I know that a lot of hat tricks are scored this way and that if a guy scores two goals in the game, he probably deserves to get the third.
It counts the same on the scoreboard, but if an empty net goal has to be classified with an "(EN)" tag, why isn't there a special classifcation for a hat trick earned via an empty net?
I move that hockey starts calling them "Unnatural Hat Tricks." That way they're still considered hat tricks and fans are still free to go wild and throw their hats onto the ice in celebration, but we recognize them for what they are -- special, but a little less so than the real thing.
NHLI NHLI via Getty Images