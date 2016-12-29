12 changes the NHL should make in 2017

A new points system

Under the NHL's current point structure, teams receive two points for a win no matter what. A win in regulation is rewarded just the same as a win in overtime or shootout.

While you can argue that "a win is a win" and should count as such, it's hard to deny that a win in regulation 5v5 is more impressive than winning in 3v3 overtime or (sigh) a shootout.

Meanwhile, a team that loses in OT gets one point (as opposed to zero for a regulation loss), meaning that an overtime loss is essentially valued as "half a win." That seems flawed.

So, what's the fix? It seems the best solution would be a 3-2-1 system. A team gets three points for a regulation win, two points for an OT or shootout win, one point for an OT or shootout loss, and zero points for a regulation loss.

With this structure, teams are more incentivized to win in regulation and -- more importantly -- there's a greater separation between a regulation win and an OT loss. It's a better way to make teams earn their place in the standings.

Getty Images

Getty Images