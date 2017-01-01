Young McAdoo look-alike gets high five from Ben McAdoo

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo spots a young fan dressed just like him.

More  NFL  Videos

Jay Glazer on the future for Bill O'Brien and Chip Kelly | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Jay Glazer on the future for Bill O'Brien and Chip Kelly | FOX NFL SUNDAY

15 mins ago

Who won the Day? Week 17 of the 2016-17 NFL season } FOX NFL SUNDAY

Who won the Day? Week 17 of the 2016-17 NFL season } FOX NFL SUNDAY

1 hr ago

Josh Norman and Odell Beckham kicked off 2017 like you thought they would

Josh Norman and Odell Beckham kicked off 2017 like you thought they would

1 hr ago

Cousins' late INT sinks Redskins' playoff hopes

Cousins' late INT sinks Redskins' playoff hopes

1 hr ago

David Johnson injured in season finale vs Rams

David Johnson injured in season finale vs Rams

1 hr ago

Watch: Matt Ryan throws 4 touchdowns in 1st half vs Saints

Watch: Matt Ryan throws 4 touchdowns in 1st half vs Saints

1 hr ago

More NFL Videos