Will Tony Romo be great on TV? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock on Tony Romo moving to the broadcast booth.

More  Speak for Yourself  Videos

Michael Jordan is tougher than LeBron James - is Dennis Rodman right? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Michael Jordan is tougher than LeBron James - is Dennis Rodman right? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

4 days ago

Whitlock not convinced LeBron and the Cavs are a lock for NBA finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Whitlock not convinced LeBron and the Cavs are a lock for NBA finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

4 days ago

LeBron downplaying regular season could reduce NBA schedule | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron downplaying regular season could reduce NBA schedule | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

5 days ago

Steph Curry is having a 'down year' for Warriors - true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry is having a 'down year' for Warriors - true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

5 days ago

LeBron, Wade tweet their thoughts on refs from NCAA Championship | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron, Wade tweet their thoughts on refs from NCAA Championship | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

6 days ago

Think Jerry Jones wanted Cowboys QB Tony Romo to retire? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Think Jerry Jones wanted Cowboys QB Tony Romo to retire? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

6 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos