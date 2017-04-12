Tony Romo entering game for Mavericks would have disrespected the NBA | TMZ SPORTS

Chris Broussard and Jim Jackson joined Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss Tony Romo playing with the Dallas Mavericks.

