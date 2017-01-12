Tom Coughlin reintroduced to Jacksonville Jaguars as VP of Football Ops
Tom Coughlin was hired as the team’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
More NFL Videos
Tom Coughlin reintroduced to Jacksonville Jaguars as VP of Football Ops
2 hours ago
2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three Full Rounds of Mayhem
9 hours ago
Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team
3 days ago
Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team
3 days ago
Mike Pereira's take on officiating for Wild Card weekend
3 days ago
Mike Pereira's take on officiating for Wild Card weekend
3 days ago