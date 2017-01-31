Tom Brady appreciates having his children around for the Super Bowl
Tom Brady gave a heartfelt response when asked a question about the role of his children in his life.
More NFL Videos
Tom Brady appreciates having his children around for the Super Bowl
5 hours ago
Matt Ryan dreamed about winning the Super Bowl as a kid
6 hours ago
Bill Belichick on impact of Brian Poole, Vic Beasley of Atlanta Falcons
6 hours ago
Kyle Shanahan is ready to work with John Lynch and San Francisco 49ers
8 hours ago
Jonathan Babineaux, Devin McCourty preview defense at Super Bowl Opening Night
8 hours ago
Taylor Gabriel practiced his answers before Super Bowl 51's Opening Night
8 hours ago