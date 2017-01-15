Russell Wilson gets safety after tripping over his own lineman
Rookie right guard Rees Odihambo stepped on Wilson’s right foot, sending the QB falling backward into the end zone.
More NFL Videos
Russell Wilson gets safety after tripping over his own lineman
2 hours ago
Watch Matt Ryan throw for 3 touchdowns to help the Falcons beat the Seahawks
2 hours ago
Peyton Manning is being courted as Colts' head of football operations | FOX NFL SUNDAY
2 hours ago
Josh Norman explains how to guard Julio Jones | FOX NFL SUNDAY
3 hours ago
Dean Spanos touts StubHub Center as unique NFL opportunity
1 day ago
Tom Brady hopes to stay loose in match-up vs. Houston Texans
2 days ago