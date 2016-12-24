Rodgers leads Packers to huge win over Vikings

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talk with Erin Andrews after Green Bay's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

More  NFL  Videos

Rodgers leads Packers to huge win over Vikings

Rodgers leads Packers to huge win over Vikings

15 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers has 4 touchdowns in the 1st half against the Vikings

Aaron Rodgers has 4 touchdowns in the 1st half against the Vikings

15 mins ago

Redskins grab 5 INTs against Barkley

Redskins grab 5 INTs against Barkley

15 mins ago

Panthers reunite military father and son on Christmas Eve

Panthers reunite military father and son on Christmas Eve

2 hours ago

Ryan Leaf finds purpose in helping recovering addicts | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Ryan Leaf finds purpose in helping recovering addicts | FOX NFL SUNDAY

3 hours ago

Rob Riggle stars in 'It's a Brown-derful Life' | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Rob Riggle stars in 'It's a Brown-derful Life' | FOX NFL SUNDAY

3 hours ago

More NFL Videos