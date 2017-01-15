Peyton Manning is being courted as Colts’ head of football operations | FOX NFL SUNDAY
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reports that Colts owner Jim Irsay made a “strong push” to hire Manning as head of football, with Jon Gruden as Indianapolis’ head coach.
