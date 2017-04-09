Myles Garrett warns Browns what he’ll do to their QBs if he’s not taken No. 1

0

The Cleveland Browns might have a little more motivation to take Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick. The former Texas A&M defensive end said he would “punish” the Browns for the next decade and “knock” their quarterback out every time they play if Cleveland opts to go in a different direction. "If you don’t draft me No. 1, I will punish your team for the next 10 to 12 years. I’ll knock your QB out of the game every time we play you, and I’ll have to kick the hell out of No. 1, whoever it is.” The Browns might want to heed his warning, especially after the team had numerous issues keeping its quarterbacks healthy in 2016.