Mission Possible: Gianna Brunini

Meet Gianna, a high school senior living with cerebral palsy. She has spent her last school year looking forward to prom night. When her mother secretly reaches out to Eric asking if he would ever consider being a part of this moment, Eric puts together a plan. With some help from a friend (Michael Strahan), he aims to create a lasting memory for Gianna.

