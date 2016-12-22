Mission Possible: Boston

0

Overcoming adversity. No challenge is too great. Meet Eric LeGrand. Former Rutgers football player was on the path to the NFL when one tackle changed his life forever, leaving him paralyzed but could not break his spirit. Eric has channeled his endless zest for life by sharing stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the face of adversity in this new series. He'll connect with his network of athletes, celebrities, and friends to show that in life...any mission is possible.