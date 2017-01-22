Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI | FOX NFL SUNDAY
Luke Bryan announces that he has been picked to perform at Super Bowl LI in Houston.
More NFL Videos
Jeff Ross vs Rob Riggle in the 'Roast Battle' | FOX NFL SUNDAY
1 hr ago
Jimmy Johnson relives his fondest Georgia Dome memory | FOX NFL SUNDAY
1 hr ago
Glazer: Brown fined $10k for Facebook live video | FOX NFL SUNDAY
2 hours ago
Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI | FOX NFL SUNDAY
2 hours ago
Jim Irsay on Peyton Manning: 'I wouldn't say he's in the picture'
18 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers, Packers battling the flu before NFC Championship game
1 day ago