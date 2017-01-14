Josh Norman explains how to guard Julio Jones | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Josh Norman joined the 'FOX NFL Sunday' set to demonstrate how he defends Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones.

More  NFL  Videos

Dean Spanos touts StubHub Center as unique NFL opportunity

Dean Spanos touts StubHub Center as unique NFL opportunity

1 day ago

Tom Brady hopes to stay loose in match-up vs. Houston Texans

Tom Brady hopes to stay loose in match-up vs. Houston Texans

1 day ago

Tom Coughlin reintroduced to Jacksonville Jaguars as VP of Football Ops

Tom Coughlin reintroduced to Jacksonville Jaguars as VP of Football Ops

2 days ago

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three Full Rounds of Mayhem

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three Full Rounds of Mayhem

2 days ago

Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team

Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team

5 days ago

Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team

Eli Manning speaks to frustration of Odell Beckham Jr. and rest of team

5 days ago

More NFL Videos