John Madden weighs in on Raiders’ move to Las Vegas
Former Raiders coach John Madden said he couldn’t believe his former franchise is leaving for Las Vegas. “I didn’t think that that would happen and when they got a vote of 31-1, I was really shocked and I was surprised not only that it happened, but how quickly that it happened,” Madden guided the Raiders to their first Super Bowl title during his 10-year run as the head coach. the team will remain in Oakland for at least the next two seasons as it awaits the completion of the $1.9 billion dome stadium in Las Vegas.
