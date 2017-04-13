John Madden weighs in on Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

0

Former Raiders coach John Madden said he couldn’t believe his former franchise is leaving for Las Vegas. “I didn’t think that that would happen and when they got a vote of 31-1, I was really shocked and I was surprised not only that it happened, but how quickly that it happened,” Madden guided the Raiders to their first Super Bowl title during his 10-year run as the head coach. the team will remain in Oakland for at least the next two seasons as it awaits the completion of the $1.9 billion dome stadium in Las Vegas.