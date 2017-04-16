Head of NFL referees wants changes made to celebration penalties

0

You can add NFL referees to the list of people who would like to see changes made to celebration penalties. The head of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green, said that not even officials enjoy throwing flags for excessive celebration. "If we could get to a point where it would simply be fines by the league, that would be great." "The question of whether it’s a foul or not a foul, hopefully we’ll get closer to more of a black-and-white situation.” It sounds like players, fans and even officials want these rules to either be tweaked or eliminated completely.