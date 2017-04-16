Head of NFL referees wants changes made to celebration penalties
You can add NFL referees to the list of people who would like to see changes made to celebration penalties. The head of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green, said that not even officials enjoy throwing flags for excessive celebration. "If we could get to a point where it would simply be fines by the league, that would be great." "The question of whether it’s a foul or not a foul, hopefully we’ll get closer to more of a black-and-white situation.” It sounds like players, fans and even officials want these rules to either be tweaked or eliminated completely.
More NFL Videos
David Johnson 'muscles' up during D-backs batting practice
9 days ago
Tim Tebow homers in first at bat with Class-A Columbia Fireflies
9 days ago
Tony Romo’s son had a priceless reaction to his dad’s decision to retire from football
9 days ago
Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED
9 days ago
Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he is ready to go | THE HERD
10 days ago
7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft
10 days ago