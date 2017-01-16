Green Bay Packers defeat Dallas Cowboys in NFC Divisional Round | Recap | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long breakdown Green Bay's last-second victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

