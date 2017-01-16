Green Bay Packers defeat Dallas Cowboys in NFC Divisional Round | Recap | FOX NFL SUNDAY
Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long breakdown Green Bay's last-second victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
More NFL Videos
Aaron Rodgers explains Green Bay's last-second win against the Dallas Cowboys
1 hr ago
Rodgers converts 3rd-and-20 miracle, Crosby kicks winning FG as time expires
1 hr ago
Watch Dak Prescott's 3 touchdown game against the Green Bay Packers
1 hr ago
Dez Bryant: 'It's been cool' sharing spotlight with Prescott, Elliott | FOX NFL Sunday
4 hours ago
Dan Quinn said 'experience matters' after playoff win vs. Seahawks
23 hours ago
Matt Ryan praised Devin Hester after playoff win vs. Seattle Seahawks
23 hours ago