Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found hanged in his prison cell
Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found dead hanging in his cell on Wednesday morning. Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found not guilty Friday in a separate 2012 double slaying. Massachusetts Department of Corrections Massachusetts Department of Corrections
