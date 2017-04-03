Emmitt Smith’s Cowboys scouting report points out some flaws and includes a big mistake
Emmitt Smith retired as the NFL's all-time leader But it looks like he was far from a sure thing coming out of Florida. Taking a closer look at the Cowboys scouting report reveals some areas of concern and even an embarrassing mistake. The scout pointed out Smith’s penchant for getting “emotional at times” and needing “encouragement.” If that weren’t enough fuel, the scout spelled Emmitt’s first name “Emmett.”
