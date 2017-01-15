Dez Bryant: ‘It’s been cool’ sharing spotlight with Prescott, Elliott | FOX NFL Sunday
Dez Bryant chats with Erin Andrews about sharing the spotlight with Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.
More NFL Videos
Dez Bryant: 'It's been cool' sharing spotlight with Prescott, Elliott | FOX NFL Sunday
1 hr ago
Dan Quinn said 'experience matters' after playoff win vs. Seahawks
19 hours ago
Matt Ryan praised Devin Hester after playoff win vs. Seattle Seahawks
19 hours ago
Russell Wilson gets safety after tripping over his own lineman
22 hours ago
Watch Matt Ryan throw for 3 touchdowns to help the Falcons beat the Seahawks
22 hours ago
Peyton Manning is being courted as Colts' head of football operations | FOX NFL SUNDAY
22 hours ago