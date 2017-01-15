Dan Quinn said ‘experience matters’ after playoff win vs. Seahawks
Falcons head coach Dam Quinn addressed the media following a 36-20 playoff victory against the Seattle Seahawks.
More NFL Videos
Dan Quinn said 'experience matters' after playoff win vs. Seahawks
2 hours ago
Matt Ryan praised Devin Hester after playoff win vs. Seattle Seahawks
2 hours ago
Russell Wilson gets safety after tripping over his own lineman
5 hours ago
Watch Matt Ryan throw for 3 touchdowns to help the Falcons beat the Seahawks
5 hours ago
Peyton Manning is being courted as Colts' head of football operations | FOX NFL SUNDAY
5 hours ago
Josh Norman explains how to guard Julio Jones | FOX NFL SUNDAY
6 hours ago